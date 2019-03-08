×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Thai Cave Rescue Series From SK Global Lands Netflix Backing

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy, Thai rescue teams arrange water pumping system at the entrance to a flooded cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The local governor in charge of the mission to rescue them said Saturday that cooperating weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created appropriate conditions for evacuation, but that they won't last if it rains againCave Search, Chiang Rai, Thailand - 07 Jul 2018
CREDIT: Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Global streaming giant Netflix has come on board SK Global Entertainment’s project to bring to screen the dramatic Thai cave rescue of 2018. It is now envisaged as a Netflix Original series, rather than a movie.

The news was announced Thursday by Lieutenant General Werachon Sukondhapatipak, a representative of Thailand’s ruling junta. The spokesman said that it had granted exclusive and lifetime rights to direct contact with the 12 boys and their soccer coach, who were trapped for some two weeks in June and July last year in flooded caves near Chiang Mai. He said that the 13 would each be paid some $94,000 (THB3 million) with additional sums paid to other organizations involved in the rescue.

“We can confirm that we are working on an original scripted mini-series with SKE Global and 13 Tham Luang Company Limited to bring the incredible story of the Thai cave rescue to audiences worldwide on Netflix,” a Netflix spokesman told Variety. Thai media reported that local digital channels will be given the right for a one time broadcast of the first episode of the series.

The military government has spent several months sifting applications for an official movie version of events. At one stage, Variety was aware of more than six companies hatching cave rescue movie projects, though it is understood that some have dropped out.

Pure Flix Entertainment was first out of the gate, announcing a project less than a month after the largely successful rescue. Universal Pictures announced in September that it had teamed up with Michael De Luca and Dana Brunetti, stating at the time that it had acquired the life rights of coach Ekkapol Chantawong, Dr. Richard Harris, Dr. Craig Challen and the 12 members of the Wild Boar team.

Thai-based director and producer, Tom Waller, however, is likely to be the first with a completed movie. His film “The Cave” shot last year and is now in post-production.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Digital

  • In this undated photo released by

    Thai Cave Rescue Series From SK Global Lands Netflix Backing

    Global streaming giant Netflix has come on board SK Global Entertainment’s project to bring to screen the dramatic Thai cave rescue of 2018. It is now envisaged as a Netflix Original series, rather than a movie. The news was announced Thursday by Lieutenant General Werachon Sukondhapatipak, a representative of Thailand’s ruling junta. The spokesman said [...]

  • virtual reality

    Valve Lays Off Parts of VR Team, Denies Change in Direction

    Video game publisher and distributor Valve has laid off some of the staffers working on its VR initiatives, the company confirmed Thursday. However, a spokesperson said that this doesn’t mean Valve is exiting VR, sending Variety the following statement: “Last month, 13 full-time employees were let go and a portion of our contractor agreements were terminated. [...]

  • anamon Studios Lets Eat

    Nimble Studio's New Pipeline Helps Take Animation to the Cloud

    Cloud-based collaboration has transformed the world of digital content, and the technology now extends into animation. One company at the forefront of this change, Nimble Studio, aims to provide high-level tools while eliminating high-cost infrastructure, allowing collaboration all over the world among artists who can work from their homes or even at the neighborhood Starbucks.  [...]

  • Ghislain Barrois

    Mediaset Espana Taps Ghislain Barrois, Ana Bustamante for Mediterraneo

    MADRID —  Top-rating Spanish broadcast network Mediaset Espana has tapped Ghislain Barrois, CEO of its highly successful film production arm Telecinco Cinema, to head up Mediterraneo, ME’s newly integrated sales-production operation. Ana Bustamante will serve as its managing director. Silvia Cotino will direct its sales and business development. Barrios will remain director of sales and [...]

  • Netflix - Kelly Bennett

    Netflix Marketing Chief Kelly Bennett Is Stepping Down (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kelly Bennett is leaving as Netflix’s chief marketing officer after more than six years leading the streaming giant’s branding and advertising teams during a period of massive growth. Bennett, 46, said in an interview that it’s the “ideal time for me to leave.” He said the decision was his personal choice and that CEO Reed [...]

  • Critical Role- The Legend of Vox

    Critical Role's 'Vox Machina' D&D Animation Project Breaks Kickstarter Record

    Critical Role’s ardent fans have broken the Kickstarter record for the most-funded TV or film project ever, pledging over $5.79 million — in under four days — for the production of what has morphed into an animated series about a band of Dungeons & Dragons adventurers. And the campaign is set to run for another [...]

  • Dev Patel stars as “Arjun” in

    Sued Over ‘Hotel Mumbai,’ Netflix Drops Plans for India Screening (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix, Arclight Films International and four other companies are being sued by South Asian regional distributor Plus Holdings over rights to Anthony Maras film “Hotel Mumbai.” Netflix has now shelved its plans to screen the movie in India, where the movie is set, and other parts of South Asia. Dubai-based Plus Holdings claims that it [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad