×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tencent Penguin Adapting Australia’s ‘Miss Fisher’ Series in China

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Australian Broadcasting Corporation

Production has begun in China on a Mandarin-language version of Australian TV series “Miss Fisher Murder Mysteries.” It is the first Australian television series to have been re-versioned in China.

The original series based on Kerry Greenwood’s Phryne Fisher mystery novels, was created by Every Cloud Productions. The Shanghai 99 Visual Company acquired the Chinese format rights. 99 Visual has partnered with Tencent Penguin Film, and talent management firm Easy Entertainment, to produce the show. It will be delivered as 30 episodes of 42 minutes each and play out on Tencent‘s platforms in the spring of 2020.

The series is set in 1930s Shanghai. At the time, Shanghai was one of the most vibrant and fashionable cities, where foreigners and Chinese alike enjoyed its many hedonistic pleasures.

Chinese actress Ma Yili (“The Road Not Taken”) stars as the eponymous, lady detective. Jin Weiyi is the lead writer and one of the producers. Fiona Eagger and Deb Cox, Every Cloud Productions founders, are set as creative consultants.

Eagger and Cox are also creators of the upcoming feature film “Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears,” and spin-off TV series “Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries.” “Crypt of Tears will be released in Australia by Roadshow Films and in the U.S. by Acorn.

“Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries,” a series of four telemovies, has just screened on the Seven Network in Australia. All3 Media International, the overseas distributor of the series and the film, reports that “Modern” will be broadcast on Acorn in the U.S. and by UKTV in the U.K. later this month.

The first “Miss Fisher” series premiered on Australia’s ABC TV in February 2012. Since then, the series has sold to a claimed 247 territories in 179 countries. Broadcasters include Netflix (multi-territories), Acorn (U.S.), PBS (U.S.), Channel 5 (U.K.), UKTV’s Alibi Channel (U.K.), France3 (France), Knowledge Network (Canada), Kanal 5 (Sweden), Sony Germany and Red Bull Media House (Germany) and Rai (Italy).

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Digital

  • Netflix Korea Launches 'My First' Original

    Netflix Korea Launches 'My First' Original Series as Subscriptions Grow

    Following its recent zombie hit “Kingdom,” global streaming giant Netflix will next week launch its latest Korean original series, coming-of-age romance drama “My First First Love”. Loosely based on a web series by Jung Hyun-jung and Kim Ran, “My First” recounts the ups and downs of a group of friends living under one roof. Composed [...]

  • Netflix-logo-N-icon

    Netflix Adds 10 Original Films to India Slate  

    Global streaming giant Netflix has added 10 Indian original films ]to its slate. The are in a variety of genres and hail from a galaxy of A-list talent. After the success of 2018’s “Lust Stories,” Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap, reunite for the self-explanatory “Ghost Stories,” being produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s [...]

  • Oculus Hid Jokes Mocking Privacy Concerns

    Oculus Accidentally Hid Messages Mocking Privacy in Thousands of New Controllers

    Tens of thousands of Oculus Touch controllers have been accidentally released with hidden “Easter Eggs” mocking privacy concerns in various phrases printed on an internal component of some devices, Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell revealed in a tweet. Phrases including “This Space For Rent” and “The Masons Were Here” were meant to appear on prototypes of [...]

  • Foreign Film Distributor Filmatique Launches Online

    Foreign Film Distribution Site Filmatique Launches Online Film Festival

    Filmatique, one of the rising online distributors of international cinema, has launched its first Talents Initiative, an online film festival promoting first and second projects made by budding filmmakers from around the world. A portmanteau of “film” and “boutique,” the web site launched in 2017, releasing a single title each week under a monthly concentration, [...]

  • Reed Hastings Netflix

    Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Is Leaving Facebook’s Board

    Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is leaving Facebook’s board of directors, the social media giant announced Friday afternoon. Hastings, who had been on Facebook’s board since 2011, will not run for re-election at the company’s annual shareholder meeting, which is scheduled for May 30. Former White House chief of staff Erskine B. Bowles will also be [...]

  • Scott Rogowsky

    Scott Rogowsky Exits as HQ Trivia Host After Landing Gig at John Skipper-Led DAZN

    Sorry, HQties: Scott Rogowsky has left the HQ Trivia app and isn’t coming back. For over a year and a half, Rogowsky was the regular host of HQ Trivia’s live mobile trivia games that doles out real cash prizes to winners — before the New York-based comedian parted ways with the startup last month. Rogowsky [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad