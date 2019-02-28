×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SXSW: Japan’s NHK Offers Pre-Olympic VR Trip Back to 1964 Tokyo

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All

Japan’s NHK is to launch a virtual reality experience “The Time Machine” that it will unveil next month at the SXSW convention. By taking users back to 1964, the last time that the Olympic Games were held in Tokyo, it is intended as a celebration of the Japanese capital in the lead up to next year’s summer Olympics and Paralympic Games

The experience is created by NHK Enterprises (NEP) and Japanese private sector firm Rhizomatiks, in tandem with variety show and interactive VR entertainment producer Toshio Tsuchiya. The 5-minute demo for SXSW attendees employs NEP’s Data Transfer Engine, which “enables clear visualization of global scale big data through computer graphics to finalize the delivery of the content.” It is streamed via HTC Vive immersive head-mounted-displays.

By using old photographs gathered at that time, the producers have reproduced a past environment. Initial focus is on the busy Shibuya district, which includes the Hachiko statue at Shibuya’s JR train station, the Tokyo Cultural Center (Tokyo Bunka Kaikan), Miyamasu-zaka Hill, and the location where the current Shibuya 109 building currently stands.

Related

“The resulting product demonstrates the possibility for curious and nostalgic minds to revisit any place at any time in history,” NEP said in a statement. The producers are appealing to the public for more material.

“Imagine witnessing a historic moment that changed the world, experiencing a legendary concert with many people, or retracing the nostalgic streets where you had many dates with a loved one when you were young. These are feats requiring travel beyond space-time that were merely human dreams: dreams that can soon be realized through VR technology and new ideas,” said Daisaku Kawase, project leader and executive producer, production headquarters at NEP.

NEP previously used SXSW to showcase the world’s first 8K:VR Theater in 2016.Rhizmomatiks and Tsuchiya had also teamed up before, developing interactive “Parallel VR” suspense drama “Ghost Keiji Nishou Sousatsujin Jiken,” available on Playstation VR, Android and iOS.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Digital

  • SXSW: Japan's NHK Offers Pre-Olympic VR

    SXSW: Japan's NHK Offers Pre-Olympic VR Trip Back to 1964 Tokyo

    Japan’s NHK is to launch a virtual reality experience “The Time Machine” that it will unveil next month at the SXSW convention. By taking users back to 1964, the last time that the Olympic Games were held in Tokyo, it is intended as a celebration of the Japanese capital in the lead up to next [...]

  • De La Soul Claim They’ll Get

    De La Soul Claim They’ll Get Just 10% of Streaming Revenue From Classic Albums

    De La Soul’s 1989 debut “3 Feet High and Rising” is widely acknowledged as one of hip-hop’s all-time classic albums, yet it and several other releases from the group’s catalog have not been legally available on streaming services due to longstanding complications over sample clearances (or the lack thereof). And even 30 years later, as [...]

  • Hulu-Logo

    Disney in Active Talks With AT&T to Acquire WarnerMedia's 10% Hulu Stake (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney wants to get even more control over Hulu: The company is in active discussions with AT&T to acquire the 10% stake that WarnerMedia owns in the streaming joint venture, Variety has learned. A knowledgeable source confirmed the talks, which come as Disney heads down the homestretch in gaining regulatory approvals to buy 20th Century [...]

  • TikTok screenshot

    TikTok to Pay Record $5.7 Million FTC Fine for Alleged Violations of Children's Privacy Law

    The company behind TikTok, the popular short-form video app that incorporated Musical.ly last year, has agreed to pay $5.7 million to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that it illegally collected personal info from children. According to the FTC, it’s the largest civil penalty ever obtained by the agency in a children’s privacy case. The FTC’s [...]

  • Sling TV

    Sling TV Discounts Base Plans to $15 a Month

    Dish’s internet TV service Sling TV is introducing significant discounts as part of a tax day promotion: Both of the service’s base plans, Sling Blue and Sling Orange, are available for $15 a month for 3 months, as opposed to the usual $25 per month price tag. Consumers can combine the two packages for just [...]

  • Will Smith arrives at the U.S.

    Will Smith Launches 'Bucket List' Challenge Reality Show on Facebook Watch

    Will Smith is turning his passion for fear-challenging stunts into new show, funded by Facebook. “Will Smith’s Bucket List,” which debuted on the Facebook Watch video hub Wednesday (Feb. 27), follows the actor-comedian-rapper-daredevil as he ticks off items from his bucket list one at a time. In the six-episode series, with new installments to be [...]

  • Michelle Obama

    Michelle Obama Joins YouTube's Book Panel Discussion Special

    YouTube has tapped Michelle Obama to headline an original special, “BookTube,” slated to debut next month during Women’s History Month. The former First Lady will discuss her bestselling memoir “Becoming” with a panel of YouTubers.  John Green — best-selling author of books including “The Fault in Our Stars” and co-founder of YouTube channels vlogbrothers and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad