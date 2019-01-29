×
Sundance: Netflix Nabs Richie Mehta’s ‘Delhi Crime’

CREDIT: Courtesy of Golden Karavan

Netflix has picked up rights to “Delhi Crime” a seven part India-set series, directed by Canada’s Richie Mehta. The fact-based police procedural was launched at the Sundance festival this week in the Indie Episodic section.

Production of the show was by Golden Karavan and Ivanhoe Pictures. It will air on Netflix from March 22, 2019.

“Delhi Crime” is inspired by and follows the notorious December 2012 investigation by the Delhi Police into a devastating rape of a young woman that reverberated across India and the world. Mehta (“Amal,” “Siddharth”) conceived the show during a conversation with Neeraj Kumar, a former Commissioner of the Delhi Police, who introduced him to the investigating team, and offered access to hundreds of pages of legal documents.

The cast includes Shefali Shah (“Monsoon Wedding”), Adil Hussain (“Life of Pi,” “Hotel Salvation”,) Denzil Smith (“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”,) Rasika Dugal (“Qissa,” “Manto”), Rajesh Tailang (“Siddharth,” Netflix series “Selection Day”) and Yashaswini Dayama (“Dear Zindagi”).

“ ’Delhi Crime’ is honest and emotional and powerful. Shows like this bring a much-needed lens to the lived reality of women around the world,” said Simran Sethi, Netflix director, international originals.

Executive producers for Golden Karavan are Aaron Kaplan, Jeff Sagansky, Florence Sloan, Apoorva Bakshi, Pooja Kohli and Sanjay Bachani. Executive producers from Ivanhoe Pictures are John Penotti, Kilian Kerwin, and Michael Hogan. Producing are Robert Friedland, Sidney Kimmel, and Brian Kornreich for Ivanhoe Pictures.

