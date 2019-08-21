×

Stan Australian Streamer Inks Content Deal With Paramount

Mission - Impossible - 1996
Stan, the Australian streaming video firm owned by Nine Entertainment, has signed a content supply deal with Paramount Pictures. The multi-year agreement adds to Stan’s line up of arrangements with Hollywood suppliers that already includes MGM, Disney, and Lionsgate.

Subscription video has taken off hugely in Australia, where there are now an estimated 12.3 million subscriptions, according to a new report published this week by researcher Telsyte. The country was this week confirmed as one of the first launch territories for the new Disney Plus service. Netflix is the SVoD market leader in Australia, with 4.9 million subscriptions, according Telsyte. Stan, is the second largest, having passed 1.7 million subscribers at the end of June.

Paramount Television’s “Looking For Alaska” will be the first Paramount-supplied series under the new deal to launch on Stan, premiering on Oct. 19. The eight-part limited series was produced for Hulu and is based on the book of the same name by John Green (“The Fault in Our Stars,” “Paper Towns”).

“The Great,” also produced for Hulu by MRC Television, will premiere exclusively on Stan in 2020. Starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, the drama series follows Catherine the Great and her rise to power after marrying the Emperor of Russia. Oscar-nominated Australian screenwriter Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”) is writer and showrunner.

Movies covered by the supply deal include the “Mission: Impossible,” “Transformers,” and “Star Trek” franchises, in addition to library titles “Top Gun,” and “The Godfather” trilogy. “

Paramount has built a fantastic slate of premium scripted television series in addition to (its) iconic box office blockbusters, legendary film franchises and library of classics,” said Mike Sneesby, CEO of Stan.

Stan’s slate of original Australian content includes series “No Activity,” “Wolf Creek,” “Romper Stomper,” and “Bloom,” and movie “The Second.” Currently in production are: Vicki Madden’s “The Gloaming,” starring Emma Booth, Ewen Leslie and Aaron Pedersen; “The Other Guy: Season 2,” with Gracie Otto directing; and “The Commons,” starring Joanne Frogatt and Damon Herriman.

