×

Singapore’s IMDA Partners With Viacom and Hooq to Co-Fund Content

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hooq streaming video service
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hooq

Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority is teaming with Asian streamer Hooq and Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) to fund and develop local content for distribution in Southeast Asia and India.

Both partnerships are under the aegis of the Capabilities Partnership Programme that is part of the IMDA’s ‘Made With Singapore’ initiative. The Hooq collaboration will see the IMDA co-fund Singapore-driven stories produced under the Hooq Originals banner that have the potential to resonate with a wider audience in the region.

The IMDA-Hooq collaboration will see scripts from three ‘WritersLab: Script to Screen’ participants produced as pilots, that will also give the opportunity for local Singaporean production talent to hone their skills. The writing participants will benefit from masterclasses from Hooq executives and their industry partners.

In an era where streamers are reluctant to provide viewership data, Hooq will provide writers with this information from the platform. The idea is to allow them to understand how data can be used to make creative and business decisions.

The content emerging from this partnership will be available on Hooq from mid-2020.

Popular on Variety

Award-winning Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen’s “Wet Season” that opened the recently concluded Singapore International Film Festival and is currently in local cinemas, was produced in association with Hooq. The company recently inked a three-year, first-look and co-production deal with Chen. Mouly Surya’s 2018 film “Marlina The Murderer In Four Acts,” a Hooq co-production, was Indonesia’s entry in the erstwhile foreign language category. The company’s recent credits also include another Indonesian film, Guntur Soeharjanto’s “Belok Kanan Barcelona”, Indian series “Bhak”, and Malaysian series “Babi!”.

VIMN is seeking to increase its Asia-Pacific presence by collaborating with local media companies to produce digital content. The company has expressed interest to board IMDA’s Story Lab Apprenticeship Programme that will provide newly-qualified media professionals opportunities to acquire practical skills. Selected participants will go benefit from a 12-month training programme.

Hooq is a joint venture between Singtel, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros, and currently operates in the Philippines, Thailand, India, Indonesia and Singapore.

VIMN, a unit of Viacom Inc. Is composed of several global brands including MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central.

More Digital

  • Hooq streaming video service

    Singapore’s IMDA Partners With Viacom and Hooq to Co-Fund Content

    Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority is teaming with Asian streamer Hooq and Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) to fund and develop local content for distribution in Southeast Asia and India. Both partnerships are under the aegis of the Capabilities Partnership Programme that is part of the IMDA’s ‘Made With Singapore’ initiative. The Hooq collaboration will [...]

  • Wattpad

    Mediacorp and Wattpad Quick Step to 'Slow Dance' Series Adaptation

    MediaCorp, Singapore’s public broadcast group, is moving ahead with the first project to emerge from its partnership with online story vault Wattpad. The news was announced on the first day of the Asia Television Forum in Singapore. The pair will adapt hit romantic story “Slow Dancing” by Singaporean writer Noelle (@Hepburnettes) as a six part [...]

  • Genius

    Genius Media Sues Google for Allegedly Stealing Lyrics

    Genius Media Group filed a lawsuit against Google and LyricFind, a Toronto-based lyrics provider, alleging the companies ripped off song lyrics from Genius. The lawsuit seeks at least $50 million in damages from Google and LyricFind. “Defendants Google LLC and LyricFind have been caught red-handed misappropriating content from Genius’s website, which they have exploited — [...]

  • Sundar Pichai Becomes Alphabet CEO, Larry

    Google Founders Resign From Alphabet Leadership, Sundar Pichai Becomes CEO

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai is adding another responsibility to his job: Pichai will also be the CEO of parent holding company Alphabet going forward, taking the helm from co-founder and longtime CEO Larry Page. Additionally, co-founder Sergey Brin will be resigning from his post as the president of Alphabet. Brin and Page jointly announced the [...]

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Says Creators May See Subscriber Counts Drop With Purge of Defunct Accounts

    YouTube is engaging in some year-end cleanup that could result in channels seeing a decrease in their subscriber counts. The video giant on Tuesday warned creators that they may see a decrease in subscriber counts on Dec. 3 as it removes “closed accounts” from the overall tallies. YouTube didn’t say how big a drop in [...]

  • YouTube TV

    YouTube TV Completely Gets Rid of Forced Ads for Cloud DVR Recordings

    YouTube’s live TV streaming service is finally getting of forced ad breaks for all cloud DVR recordings: YouTube TV announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that consumers will now be able to fast forward through ad breaks on recorded shows from CBS, the Smithsonian Channel and POP TV. What's sweeter than unlimited DVR space? Full control [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad