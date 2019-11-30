×
Singapore’s MM2 to Launch Streaming Service M Play

M Play by mm2 Entertainment

Singapore media conglomerate mm2 Entertainment is to launch streaming service mPlay Asia. It will focus on Chinese-language short form video and launch from April 2020.

At launch, mPlay will focus on four key Chinese-speaking markets – Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and Hong Kong – with an addressable audience size of over 40 million. The target audience is young urban professionals.

M Play will be free to use and supported by advertising. It is intended to work across platforms including mobile, desktop, tablet and smart-tv. Most content will be optimized for mobile and delivered in the 3-5 minute format, though live streaming of events is also a possibility.

All content will be professionally-generated and produced by mm2 or its partners. “We work very much collaboratively with local production houses for all our content, and this will be no different,” a company spokesman told Variety. Mm2 did not disclose the amount of content available at launch, but said that new material would be uploaded weekly.

Mm2 Entertainment is Singapore’s leading private sector media entertainment and content company, with regional offices in Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing and the U.S. It produces content as movies, TV and web series, telemovies, commercial short films and formats.

“By leveraging mm2’s regional production capabilities, as well as the company’s extensive experience serving the region’s audience base, mPlay aims to produce and deliver content that celebrates the richness and diversity of people in (Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and Hong Kong), and introduce the mm2 brand of entertainment to a new generation of cord-cutters,” the company said in a statement.

“The demand for quality online Chinese content continues to grow exponentially. We aim to build a platform that is dedicated to providing short video clips with high production values that appeal strongly to our regional audiences,” said mm2 Asia group CEO, Chang Long Jong.

