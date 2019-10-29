Settebello Teams With China’s VideoUp to Promote Western Celebrities

Talent and literary management company Settebello Entertainment and Chinese talent representation and digital media firm VideoUp are entering into a strategic partnership to help Western celebrities and influencers build presences in the Chinese market.

Settebello, set up last year by Byron Austen Ashley, will launch social media presences for the celebrities and influencers, using those as entry points to integrate them within the Chinese media ecosystem, and nabbing appearance, endorsement, and e-commerce opportunities.

Settebello and VideoUp previously collaborated to bring child star and Settebello client Gavin Thomas to China last year. Thomas’s launch video generated 1 million followers in 24 hours, and 100 million views on his welcome video, as well as global news coverage. Thomas has become a celebrity in China, with 7 million Chinese social followers, an endorsement business, several consumer products collaborations, and multiple TV appearances.

Peiran Wei, cofounder of VideoUp, said: “We feel fortunate to have worked with Byron and the Settebello team in the past to help a number of Western creator to successfully make their way into China. Cross boarder penetration and representation is clearly emerging as a trend in the digital content world on both sides of the Pacific. I am confident that with the partnership, we are one big step closer to become the largest brand in the field.”

Byron Ashley said: “China is the largest country on Earth with an insatiable demand for Hollywood entertainers. Peiran and Jacky have opened up an unparalleled portal to the East, and I am beyond thrilled to help Hollywood’s leading artists walk through it.”