Netflix Tries Out Mobile-Only Subscription Plan in India

Streaming giant Netflix is testing a mobile-only subscription in India that costs half of its basic plan. Netflix India’s monthly plans begin at INR500 ($7.27). The mobile only plan is being trialled at INR250 ($3.63) per month.

“We are always looking for ways to make Netflix more enjoyable and accessible,” a Netflix spokesperson told Variety. “We will be testing different options in select countries, where members can, for example, watch Netflix on their mobile device for a lower price and subscribe in shorter increments of time.”

“Not everyone will see these options and we may never roll out these specific plans beyond the tests,” the spokesperson added. Thanks to cheap data, India increasingly consumes streaming content on mobile devices.

In November 2018, Netflix had launched a similar half-price mobile plan in Malaysia, and a few other territories that the company declined to identify.

Meanwhile, Disney’s Hotstar, the market leader in the Indian OTT space, has announced a new subscription tier, effective Friday. Priced at INR365 ($5.30) annually, the new Hotstar VIP subscription provides access to originals, labelled Hotstar Specials, the Indian Premier League cricket tournament, the cricket world cup, the English Premier League soccer, and serials before they are aired on Disney’s Star television network.

The first Hotstar Special, “Roar of the Lion,” featuring cricket superstar Mahendra Singh Dhoni, bowed on Tuesday. Indian remakes of “The Office”, “Criminal Justice” and “Hostages” will stream soon.