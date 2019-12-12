Netflix Tests Discounted Subscription Plans in India

Netflix is testing discounted plans in India for some long-term subscribers. The plans are only available to selected new subscribers and not existing ones.

While signing up, new users may be offered a 20% discount on a three-month subscription, a 30% discount on a six-month term and a 50% discount on a 12-month contract. These will be available only in India. Netflix currently offers mobile, basic, standard and premium plans in India.

“We believe that our members may value the flexibility that comes from being able to pay for a few months at once,” a Netflix spokesperson said. “This is a test and we will only introduce it more broadly if people find it useful.”

Netflix chief executive Reed Hastings was in India last week, where he revealed that the streamer is investing $400 million in Indian content in 2019 and 2020. Since its launch in April, Indian animated kids show “Mighty Little Bheem” has been watched by 27 million households worldwide, including in Latin America, Australia, Hastings said.

India has a fiercely competitive OTT market with more than 30 popular services. Dominant players include Disney’s Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Alt Balaji, MX Player, Eros Now, Viacom18’s Voot and Sony Liv. A recent PwC report projects the Indian OTT market value to reach $1.6 billion by 2023.

