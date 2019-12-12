×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Tests Discounted Subscription Plans in India

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix-logo-N-icon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix is testing discounted plans in India for some long-term subscribers. The plans are only available to selected new subscribers and not existing ones.

While signing up, new users may be offered a 20% discount on a three-month subscription, a 30% discount on a six-month term and a 50% discount on a 12-month contract. These will be available only in India. Netflix currently offers mobile, basic, standard and premium plans in India.

“We believe that our members may value the flexibility that comes from being able to pay for a few months at once,” a Netflix spokesperson said. “This is a test and we will only introduce it more broadly if people find it useful.”

Netflix chief executive Reed Hastings was in India last week, where he revealed that the streamer is investing $400 million in Indian content in 2019 and 2020. Since its launch in April, Indian animated kids show “Mighty Little Bheem” has been watched by 27 million households worldwide, including in Latin America, Australia, Hastings said.

India has a fiercely competitive OTT market with more than 30 popular services. Dominant players include Disney’s Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Alt Balaji, MX Player, Eros Now, Viacom18’s Voot and Sony Liv. A recent PwC report projects the Indian OTT market value to reach $1.6 billion by 2023.

Popular on Variety

  • Amazon Prime Video has greenlit an untitled, unscripted dance show to be executive produced and featuring power couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. The show is inspired by the Indian pre-wedding tradition known as ‘sangeet’ where the families of the betrothed participate in an evening of song and dance. Casting for the series is currently underway and filming will take place in 2020. Amazon Studios, Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz’s Alfred Street Industries, Chopra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Pictures, and Jonas’ Image 32 are producing.

More Digital

  • Netflix-logo-N-icon

    Netflix Tests Discounted Subscription Plans in India

    Netflix is testing discounted plans in India for some long-term subscribers. The plans are only available to selected new subscribers and not existing ones. While signing up, new users may be offered a 20% discount on a three-month subscription, a 30% discount on a six-month term and a 50% discount on a 12-month contract. These [...]

  • Editorial Use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    YouTube Institutes Stricter Harassment Policy, Won't Exempt Public Figures

    YouTube has promised to ramp up its fight against hate and harassment: The Google-owned video service announced changes to its harassment policy Wednesday, which include a ban on implicit threats of violence and insults that target someone for their race, gender expression or sexual orientation. “We will not tolerate harassment,” said YouTube’s global head of [...]

  • Janko Roettgers, Jeremy Legg, Vicky Colf,

    Listen: Inside HBO Max's Streaming Strategy With WarnerMedia CTO Jeremy Legg

    HBO Max may not be streaming to consumers until May 2020, but for Jeremy Legg, the hard work has already begun. The WarnerMedia chief technology officer is deep into the development of parent company AT&T’s highest priority next year. While rival efforts from Disney and Apple are already in market, he envisions launching a product [...]

  • quibi

    Quibi Orders Gaming Thriller ‘Curs_r’ From Anton, Stigma, Ridley Scott

    Quibi has greenlit the development of “Curs_r,” a gaming drama series executive produced by Anton, Stigma Films and Ridley Scott. The series will be directed by Toby Meakins (“Bite Size Horror”) and is written by Simon Allen (“The Watch,” “Das Boot,” “The Musketeers”). Matthew James Wilkinson (“Yesterday,” “Amulet”) is producing. The series centers on the [...]

  • Susie Banikarim - Vice News

    Vice News Hires Susie Banikarim to Head Newsgathering Operations (EXCLUSIVE)

    Susie Banikarim, a journalist with nearly two decades of experience in digital and TV news, is joining Vice News as one of its top editorial execs. Vice Media Group tapped Banikarim as executive VP and global head of newsgathering for Vice News, a newly created role. She will be based out of Vice’s Brooklyn headquarters [...]

  • Daniel Ek Spotify

    New Netflix Original to Tell the Story of Spotify's Creation

    In a case of one disrupter telling the story of another, Netflix has boarded a series about the creation of Spotify, the Swedish startup that’s become one of the world’s leading music services. The as-yet-untitled limited series, to be directed by Per-Olav Sørensen (“Quicksand”), is inspired by the book “Spotify Untold” by Sven Carlsson and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad