Netflix Picks up Taiwanese Series ‘Green Door’

Netflix has picked up global rights to Mandarin-language TV horror-thriller series “Green Door.” It debuted on Taiwan’s Public Television Service from Feb. 16, with new episodes playing every Saturday. On-demand streaming on Netflix begins from March 16, 2019.

The six-episode show is adapted from Taiwanese author Joseph Chen’s novel of the same title. It tells the story of Wei Sung-Yen, a troubled psychologist who returns from the U.S. to set up his own practice in Taiwan, where mysterious patients and uncanny events shed light on his murky past.

The series is directed by Lingo Hsieh (aka Xie Tingwei,) known for her fantasy-horror movie “The Bride,” which she co-created with Japanese master of thriller Takashige Ichise. The “Green Door” screenplay is adapted by Hsieh and Li Ting-yu.

The cast is headed by Taiwanese singer-actor Jam Hsiao, who makes his debut to lead in a drama series, and co-stars Hsieh Ying-Hsuan, who won the Golden Horse best actress prize last year for her role in “Dear Ex,” and Lan Wei-Hua. The cast is fleshed out by young actresses Haden Kuo (“Tiny Times”) and Ruby Zhan (“The Tag-Along 2”).

Netflix is not allowed to operate as a streaming service within mainland China. But it is building a growing library of Chinese content through acquisition and original production in Taiwan, which shares a common language with the People’s Republic.