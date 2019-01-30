×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Begins Shooting Chinese-Language ‘Ghost Bride’

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

While Netflix is barred from entering mainland China as a video platform operator, the streaming giant is expanding its roster of Chinese-language original content. Production is now under way in Malaysia on “The Ghost Bride.”

The six-part series is adapted from a novel of the same title created by Choo Yangsze. The screen adaptation is by a team of U.S. and Taiwanese writers headed by Wu Kai Yu (“Hannibal,” “The Flash”).

The show is being jointly directed by Malaysian directing duo Quek Shio Chuan (“Guang The Movie”) and Ho Yuhang (“At the end of Daybreak,” “Mrs K”). Production is by Ideate Media. No air date has been announced.

The story is set in 1890s Colonial-era Malacca and sees a woman receive a proposal from a wealthy family to become the ghost bride of their recently deceased son. The position is financially lucrative, but means she will be haunted for the rest of her life. Her escape is even more complicated.

The cast is headed by Taiwan’s Wu Kang Ren (“White Ant”) in the lead male role, and Huang Peijia (“Roseki,” “Cha Cha for Twins”) as the female lead. Ludi Lin (“Power Rangers,” “Aquaman”) has a key supporting role. The cast is rounded out by Malaysian, Mandarin-language musical and theater artist, Tian Tze Kuang.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Digital

  • Netflix Begins Shooting Chinese-Language 'Ghost Bride'

    Netflix Begins Shooting Chinese-Language 'Ghost Bride'

    While Netflix is barred from entering mainland China as a video platform operator, the streaming giant is expanding its roster of Chinese-language original content. Production is now under way in Malaysia on “The Ghost Bride.” The six-part series is adapted from a novel of the same title created by Choo Yangsze. The screen adaptation is [...]

  • Alita Battle Angel Trailer

    ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Alita: Battle Angel.” Ads placed for the sci-fi thriller had an estimated media value of $5.63 million through Sunday [...]

  • Pandora CEO Roger Lynch Out After

    Pandora Shareholders Approve Takeover by Sirius XM, And Pandora CEO Roger Lynch Is Out

    Pandora Media’s stockholders approved Sirius XM’s proposed takeover, and with the deal set to close shortly Roger Lynch will be out as Pandora’s CEO. Lynch will exit once the deal officially closes, the company announced after the shareholder vote Tuesday. Sirius XM CEO Jim Meyer will lead the combined company, which brings together Pandora’s music [...]

  • The Apple Downtown Brooklyn store grand

    Apple Sees Business Decrease During Holiday Quarter; iPhone Revenue Down 15%

    For years, continuous growth has been a given for Apple investors. On Tuesday, that success story came to a screeching halt: The iPhone maker generated billions less in revenue during the quarter ending on Dec. 29 than it did during the same time in 2017. The sole culprit for this decline was the company’s iPhone [...]

  • univision-dish blackout

    Dish Sues Univision Over Streaming Patents as Carriage Standoff Grinds On

    Dish Network is turning to patent litigation in its fight with Univision, as the companies’ distribution standoff continues with no end in sight after a nearly seven-month blackout. Dish — well known in the pay-TV biz for its litigious and hardball negotiating tactics — filed a federal lawsuit against Univision on Jan. 25. The suit [...]

  • A close up view of a

    Apple Disables Group Facetime to Prevent Remote Spying

    Apple has turned off group Facetime calls for all of its users following the discovery of a serious security flaw in the voice and video chatting service. The company plans to roll out a proper software fix for the issue later this week. Apple took the unusual step to remotely disable parts of Facetime after [...]

  • Disney Plus Streaming

    Inside Disney's Daring Dive Into the Streaming World

    Bob Iger has repeatedly called it the “highest priority” of the Walt Disney Co. The launch of Disney Plus has become the talk of the entertainment industry — for creatives, for tech mavens and for Wall Street — as production and development of original series and movies accelerate for the streaming service, slated to debut [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad