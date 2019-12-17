×
Netflix Commissions Three Indian Series From Tipping Point

CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Tipping Point, the digital production arm of Indian media giant Viacom18 Studios, is to produce three original series for Netflix in India.

“Jamtara – Sabka Number Aayega” looks at the conflicts that emerge when a small town is identified as India’s phishing capital. “She” will follow an undercover cop who discovers her sexuality and breaks stereotypes while bringing down a drug cartel. “Taj Mahal 1989” will be a nostalgic exploration of love and longing set against the backdrop of the famous monument near Agra, in Uttar Pradesh.

“Each series is motivated by a film-scale mindset, honed over many years at Viacom18 Studios. We look forward to these distinctive series, with our trademark narratives, entertaining audiences in India and around the world,” said Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom18 Studios in a prepared statement.

Netflix has previously commissioned several original series from suppliers in India. These include “Sacred Games,” “Delhi Crime,” “Ghoul,” “Typewriter” and recently “Mighty Little Bheem.”

Viacom 18 Studios is a part of Viacom 18, which is a joint venture between Viacom and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries’ Network 18 media company. The company’s recent feature film successes include “Andhadhun” and “Padmaavat.” “Laal Singh Chaddha,” its “Forrest Gump” remake starring Aamir Khan, is due in 2020. Another remake “The Body,” based on the 2012 Spanish thriller of the same name, is currently on release.

Tipping Point was launched in 2018 to create content for Viacom18’s OTT platform Voot and Reliance’s streamer Jio. It was subsequently expanded to cater to the likes of Amazon and Netflix, Andhare told Variety at its launch.

