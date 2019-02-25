Netflix Buys Malaysian Election Drama Film ‘Rise’

Malaysian drama film, “Rise Ini Kalilah” has been picked up by Netflix and will go to air from Feb. 26. The film released in Malaysian theaters and in Singapore in September.

Involving six intertwined fictional tales, “Rise” documents personal stories and struggles in the build up to last year’s historic general election in Malaysia. To the surprise of many, the election was a people’s revolt, deposing corrupt prime minister Najib Razak, and the ruling party after 61-years of rule.

It was produced by Fred Chong (“Nasi Lemak 2.0,” “Hantu Gangster”) through his Prodigee Film company, and backed by his digital media outfit WebTVAsia. WebTVAsia produces original content and acts as a multichannel network for some 2,500 Asian creators.

“The world wants to know how a small democracy like Malaysia managed to make a monumental political shift without violence and bloodshed. So I told this story from the lens of six normal citizens, to demonstrate that the power of change comes from unity and determination of its people, not the elected politicians.” Chong said.

“Rise” features a multi-racial cast of Remy Ishak, Mira Filzah, Sangeeta Krishnasamy, Jack Tan, Shashi Tharan and Mark O’Dea, and supporting actors including Sweet Qismina, Mustaqim Bahadon, Sharifah Sakinah, Yana Samsudin, Datuk Jalaluddin Hassan, Tony Eusoff, Pushpa Narayan, Moon Yoong and David Anthony.