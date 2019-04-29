×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Boards Korean Fantasy ‘Arthdal Chronicles’

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dragon Studios

Global streaming giant Netflix has come on board “Arthdal Chronicles,” a Korean fantasy drama series. The show has a starry cast headed by Song Joong-ki (“A Werewolf Boy,” “Descendants of the Sun”), Jang Dong-gun (“Taegukgi”), Kim Ji-won (“Descendants of the Sun”) and Kim Ok-bin (“Thirst,” “Steal Heart”).

The show was produced by Studio Dragon for Korean broadcaster tvN. It airs from June 1 in Korea on the network. Netflix said it will launch it globally from “early June.”

“Arthdal Chronicles” tells multiple stories of tribal loyalty and power struggles in the mythical land of Arth, as it depicts the birth of civilization and nations in ancient times. It is directed by Kim Won-seok (“Sungkyunkwan Scandal,” “Misaeng”), and written by Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yeon, the two award-winning screenwriters of the popular Korean historical period dramas “Deep Rooted Tree” and “Queen Seondeok.”

Related

Obtaining Korean language shows, either through acquisition or local production, has become a point of focus for Netflix. These have helped it surpass more than two millions subscriptions, according to local estimates, and win Korean drama fans abroad.

Netflix acquisitions in Korea include “Memories of the Alhambra,” which was also produced by Studio Dragon for tvN, and “Sky Castle.” It has also enjoyed success with historical horror fantasy “Kingdom,” and “My First First Love” both of which are heading into second season. It has also made four-part omnibus drama, “Persona,” starring singer-songwriter-actress IU, was launched this month, and “Love Alarm.”

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • Netflix Boards Korean Fantasy ‘Arthdal Chronicles’

    Netflix Boards Korean Fantasy ‘Arthdal Chronicles’

    Global streaming giant Netflix has come on board “Arthdal Chronicles,” a Korean fantasy drama series. The show has a starry cast headed by Song Joong-ki (“A Werewolf Boy,” “Descendants of the Sun”), Jang Dong-gun (“Taegukgi”), Kim Ji-won (“Descendants of the Sun”) and Kim Ok-bin (“Thirst,” “Steal Heart”). The show was produced by Studio Dragon for [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones': Burning Questions After

    'Game of Thrones': Burning Questions After the Battle of Winterfell

    (SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve seen Season 8, Episode 3 of “Game of Thrones,” which contained the Battle of Winterfell. Seriously, don’t do it.) The living won. In what was unarguably the biggest episode in “Game of Thrones” yet, the living of Winterfell not only held their ground against the white walkers. [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Fans Complain About

    'Game of Thrones' Fans Complain About Battle of Winterfell's Dark Cinematography

    The much-anticipated third episode of “Game of Thrones'” final season aired Sunday night, titled “The Long Night.” And boy, was that an apt call. Almost as soon as the episode kicked off at 9 p.m. ET, the Internet was flooded with tweets about the lighting of the show, with complaints that it was so dark [...]

  • Game of Thrones Review

    'Game of Thrones' Review: A Spectacle of Fire and Ice

    The so-called Battle of Winterfell was, perhaps, the culmination of the path “Game of Thrones” has trod over its past several seasons; a show that has grown relentlessly in scope, dazzle, and cruelty reached its apotheosis in some eighty-plus minutes of slaughter and dragon-flight that forced characters through a gauntlet whose punishing nature was the [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones': Most Shocking Moments

    'Game of Thrones': Most Shocking Moments From the Battle of Winterfell

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading unless you’ve seen “Game of Thrones” Season 8 Episode 3.  Everybody, breathe. After just under an hour and a half of sheer terror, “Game of Thrones” fans have been left with virtually no nails and only three episodes of the show to go. Related International TV Newswire: ‘Dark’ Season 2; [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones': The Best Quotes

    'Game of Thrones': The Best Quotes from Sunday's Epic Battle

    Actions speak louder than words, which certainly rang true on Sunday night’s epic installment of “Game of Thrones.” But it also featured some great, albeit short exchanges between key characters as the fiery Battle raged on. Here were our favorite lines from Season 8, Episode 3, titled “The Long Night”: Spoilers ahead! Related International TV [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Episode 4 Trailer

    'Game of Thrones'' Gaze Turns South in Episode 4 Trailer

    SPOILERS: Do not read on unless you’ve seen episode three of season 8 of “Game of Thrones,” which aired Sunday April 28. The Battle of Winterfell has ended and “Game of Thrones” fans were forced to say goodbye to several fan-favorites, from Theon Greyjoy to Beric Dondarrion. After the final shock-inducing moments, HBO aired the trailer [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad