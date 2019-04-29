Netflix Boards Korean Fantasy ‘Arthdal Chronicles’

Global streaming giant Netflix has come on board “Arthdal Chronicles,” a Korean fantasy drama series. The show has a starry cast headed by Song Joong-ki (“A Werewolf Boy,” “Descendants of the Sun”), Jang Dong-gun (“Taegukgi”), Kim Ji-won (“Descendants of the Sun”) and Kim Ok-bin (“Thirst,” “Steal Heart”).

The show was produced by Studio Dragon for Korean broadcaster tvN. It airs from June 1 in Korea on the network. Netflix said it will launch it globally from “early June.”

“Arthdal Chronicles” tells multiple stories of tribal loyalty and power struggles in the mythical land of Arth, as it depicts the birth of civilization and nations in ancient times. It is directed by Kim Won-seok (“Sungkyunkwan Scandal,” “Misaeng”), and written by Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yeon, the two award-winning screenwriters of the popular Korean historical period dramas “Deep Rooted Tree” and “Queen Seondeok.”

Obtaining Korean language shows, either through acquisition or local production, has become a point of focus for Netflix. These have helped it surpass more than two millions subscriptions, according to local estimates, and win Korean drama fans abroad.

Netflix acquisitions in Korea include “Memories of the Alhambra,” which was also produced by Studio Dragon for tvN, and “Sky Castle.” It has also enjoyed success with historical horror fantasy “Kingdom,” and “My First First Love” both of which are heading into second season. It has also made four-part omnibus drama, “Persona,” starring singer-songwriter-actress IU, was launched this month, and “Love Alarm.”