Netflix Strikes Supply Deal With Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment

Netflix has entered into a long-term partnership with Indian filmmaker, producer and television personality Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment to create a range of new fiction and non-fiction series and films, the companies announced Wednesday.

Alongside Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee, Johar is one of the directors on the previously announced Netflix anthology film “Ghost Stories,” the same team’s follow up to 2018’s “Lust Stories.”

Via Dharmatic, Johar is also producing Netflix Original film “Guilty,” directed by Ruchi Narain (“Hanuman Da’ Damdaar”), that explores different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Kiara Advani (“Kabir Singh”) headlines the cast.

Bela Bajaria, VP, international originals, Netflix, said: “Johar and Dharmatic Entertainment will have all the creative freedom and support they need to create pioneering dramas and unscripted series – as well as films – for our members all over the world.”

“With its unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach, Netflix provides a fearless space to create universal stories from India that the world discovers,” said Johar.

Dharmatic is the digital arm of Johar’s Bollywood studio Dharma Productions. Dharma’s upcoming 2019 releases include “Bhoot” and “Good News.” Dharma has an existing and separate licensing deal with Amazon’s Prime Video service for library and future titles.