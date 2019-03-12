‘Altered Carbon’ Animated Series Among Netflix Trio of Japanese Anime Deals

Netflix has added a trio of deals that expand its roster of anime series. It unveiled partnerships with Anima, Sublimation, and David Production, which are in addition to its earlier pacts with Production I.G. and Bones in 2018.

These production houses and Netflix will jointly create original anime series including “Altered Carbon: Resleeved” from Anima, an adaptation of Netflix’s original live action science fiction series “Altered Carbon,” which launched in February 2018. It will explore new elements of the series mythology.

With Sublimation, Netflix will work on “Dragon’s Dogma,” an anime series based on Capcom’s critically-acclaimed role playing game of the same name. The story follows a man’s journey seeking revenge on a dragon who stole his heart. On his way, the man is brought back to life as an ‘Arisen’.

With David Production, Netflix will jointly create “SPRIGGAN,” based on classic manga series by Hiroshi Takashige, illustrated by Ryoji Minagawa. It is pitched as an edgy sci-fi battle action about a man with supernatural powers to seal historical remains.

Already in the pipeline, and previously announced at Production I.G. is “Ghost in the Shell: SAC _2045,” set to premiere on Netflix in 2020; and Wit Studio’s “Vampire in the Garden.” Bones will produce “Super Crooks,” based on the comic book created by writer Mark Millar and artist Leinil Francis Yu.

“Netflix aims to be the most compelling and attractive home for anime fans, creators and production studios. We are creating an environment where production houses can do their best work, and deliver their shows on a service where we connect anime fans from over 190 countries to content they love” said Netflix director of content (Japan), John Derderian, in a statement.

The company argue that production line deals are one of the best ways to secure top craftsmen in the industry in every process of production, and are necessary to ensure consistent quality.

“We’re particularly excited by the production line deal as this allows our creative team to focus on creating great content,” said Anima Inc. representative director Shinya Sasahara.

“The Sublimation team has long dreamt of working on our own title. We have oftentimes worked with partner studios to create partial CGI portions within a given title, so we feel very fortunate to work with Netflix through this production line deal. We’re excited to bring our unique cel shaded animation that carries hand-drawn textures to anime fans around the world,” said Sublimation Inc. representative director Atsushi Koishikawa.