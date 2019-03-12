×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Altered Carbon’ Animated Series Among Netflix Trio of Japanese Anime Deals

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has added a trio of deals that expand its roster of anime series. It unveiled partnerships with Anima, Sublimation, and David Production, which are in addition to its earlier pacts with Production I.G. and Bones in 2018.

These production houses and Netflix will jointly create original anime series including “Altered Carbon: Resleeved” from Anima, an adaptation of Netflix’s original live action science fiction series “Altered Carbon,” which launched in February 2018. It will explore new elements of the series mythology.

With Sublimation, Netflix will work on “Dragon’s Dogma,” an anime series based on Capcom’s critically-acclaimed role playing game of the same name. The story follows a man’s journey seeking revenge on a dragon who stole his heart. On his way, the man is brought back to life as an ‘Arisen’.

With David Production, Netflix will jointly create “SPRIGGAN,” based on classic manga series by Hiroshi Takashige, illustrated by Ryoji Minagawa. It is pitched as an edgy sci-fi battle action about a man with supernatural powers to seal historical remains.

Related

Already in the pipeline, and previously announced at Production I.G. is “Ghost in the Shell: SAC _2045,” set to premiere on Netflix in 2020; and Wit Studio’s “Vampire in the Garden.” Bones will produce “Super Crooks,” based on the comic book created by writer Mark Millar and artist Leinil Francis Yu.

“Netflix aims to be the most compelling and attractive home for anime fans, creators and production studios. We are creating an environment where production houses can do their best work, and deliver their shows on a service where we connect anime fans from over 190 countries to content they love” said Netflix director of content (Japan), John Derderian, in a statement.

The company argue that production line deals are one of the best ways to secure top craftsmen in the industry in every process of production, and are necessary to ensure consistent quality.

“We’re particularly excited by the production line deal as this allows our creative team to focus on creating great content,” said Anima Inc. representative director Shinya Sasahara.

“The Sublimation team has long dreamt of working on our own title. We have oftentimes worked with partner studios to create partial CGI portions within a given title, so we feel very fortunate to work with Netflix through this production line deal. We’re excited to bring our unique cel shaded animation that carries hand-drawn textures to anime fans around the world,” said Sublimation Inc. representative director Atsushi Koishikawa.

Popular on Variety

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

More Digital

  • 'Altered Carbon' Animated Series to Hit

    'Altered Carbon' Animated Series Among Netflix Trio of Japanese Anime Deals

    Netflix has added a trio of deals that expand its roster of anime series. It unveiled partnerships with Anima, Sublimation, and David Production, which are in addition to its earlier pacts with Production I.G. and Bones in 2018. These production houses and Netflix will jointly create original anime series including “Altered Carbon: Resleeved” from Anima, [...]

  • Lori Conkling - YouTube TV

    YouTube Hires NBCU's Lori Conkling to Head Partnerships for YouTube TV

    Lori Conkling is joining YouTube as global head of partnerships for YouTube TV and Google Fiber. She comes to YouTube from after six years at NBCUniversal, where she was EVP of strategy and business development focused on digital. In her new role at YouTube, Conkling will lead programming and packaging strategies, including negotiating all content [...]

  • apple brooklyn october 2018 event

    Apple Sends Out Invites for March 25 Video Service Event

    Apple has made its 3/25 event official: The company sent out invites to media for its long-rumored event Monday, asking media to join the company at its Cupertino headquarters in 2 weeks. The company is widely expected to unveil its subscription video service that day, and is likely also going to announce a revamped news [...]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Responds to Royalty-Appeal Criticism: ‘We’re Not Suing Songwriters’

    UPDATED: Spotify has issued a response to criticism it has received in the wake of the announcement Thursday that it, Google, Pandora and Amazon are teaming up to appeal  a controversial ruling by the U.S. Copyright Royalty Board that, if it goes through, would increase payouts to songwriters by 44%. In a blog post, the streaming giant [...]

  • Ben FoldsBen Folds in concert at

    Ben Folds Launches Patreon Page With Exclusive Live Streams

    Musician Ben Folds is offering his fans a chance to get up close and personal with a new Patreon-powered membership program. Folds’ new Patreon page, which launched Monday morning, includes access to perks like MP3 recordings and live streams from his studio. “Like all recording artists, I’ve kept my eye on what creative tools the [...]

  • Sam Toles - Bleacher Report

    WarnerMedia's Bleacher Report Hires MGM Digital Exec Sam Toles as Chief Content Officer

    Sam Toles is exiting MGM to join Bleacher Report, WarnerMedia’s digital sports division, as chief content officer. Toles joins Bleacher Report under newly appointed CEO Howard Mittman, who is taking the reins with the departure of co-founder Dave Finocchio. Based in B/R’s New York office, Toles will head content teams for all the brand’s platforms [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad