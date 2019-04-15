×
Netflix Adds 10 Original Films to India Slate  

CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Global streaming giant Netflix has added 10 Indian original films ]to its slate. The are in a variety of genres and hail from a galaxy of A-list talent.

After the success of 2018’s “Lust Stories,” Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap, reunite for the self-explanatory “Ghost Stories,” being produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Ashi Dua.

Banerjee also produces and directs “Freedom,” the story of desires in an Indian family interwoven with the personal, ideological and sexual history of the country.

“Guilty”, directed by Ruchi Narain explores the versions of truth than unfold when a small-town girl accuses the college jock of rape. Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content arm of Johar’s Dharma Productions, produces.

Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment’s “Serious Men,” based on Manu Joseph’s bestselling novel, follows a wily slum dweller who cons the country into believing his dim-witted 10-year-old son is a genius. Sudhir Mishra (“Hostages”) directs.

Atul Sabharwal directs “Class of ’83,” the story of an upright policeman-turned-trainer whose wards deal with various complexities. Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment is producing. Red Chillies’ Netflix spy series “Bard of Blood” is already in the works.

“Mrs. Serial Killer,” directed by Shirish Kunder (“Joker”) and produced by Farah Khan will follow a doting wife who must find a way to absolve her husband of serial murder charges.

Roy Kapur Films’ “Yeh Ballet,” directed by Sooni Taraporevala (“Little Zizou”), is a tale of two boys from the wrong side of the tracks who try and use ballet to transcend their challenging circumstances.

India Stories’ “House Arrest” directed by Shashanka Ghosh (“Veere Di Wedding”) and Samit Basu is the story of an introverted man who tries to limit his interactions with the world, but the world has other plans.

“Kaali Kuhi”, directed by Terrie Samundra and produced by Manomay Motion Pictures, follows a 10-year-old girl who must save a Punjab village reeling from female infanticide.

Mutant Films’ “Maska,” directed by Neeraj Udhwani, looks at a confused millennial who seeks to fulfil his fantasy of becoming a movie star until a romance helps him clarify matters.

“Given our diversity, history and culture, India is home to powerful stories waiting to be told to audiences around the world,” said Srishti Behl Arya, director – international original film, India, Netflix. Previously announced Netflix Original Indian films include “Music Teacher,” “Cobalt Blue,” “Chopsticks,” “Upstarts” and “Bulbul.”

