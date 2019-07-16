Netflix Adds Five Original Series to India Slate

Streaming giant Netflix has added five originals across genres to its India series slate.

“Bombay Begums”, created, written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava (“Lipstick Under My Burkha”), will follow the varied journeys of five women who bond in contemporary urban India. The series is executive produced by Chernin Entertainment (“The Greatest Showman”) and EndemolShine India (“Bigg Boss”). Shrivastava recently wrote and directed some episodes of popular Amazon Prime Video series “Made In Heaven”.

“Mai” will see a 40-plus docile wife and mother who finds herself sucked into a vortex of violence and politics following a personal tragedy. Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Films (“Pari”) are executive producers. Atul Mongia (“Awake”) writes alongside Tamal Sen (“Kaali”) and Amita Vyas. Sudip Sharma (“Phillauri”) will serve as creative producer.

In “Betaal” a 200-year-old British Indian Army officer and his battalion of zombie soldiers are pitted against the Indian police. Patrick Graham, who previously directed Netflix Original “Ghoul”, will write, direct and be the showrunner, with Nikhil Mahajan (“Pune-52”) also directing, and Suhani Kanwar (“Leila”) sharing writing duties. “Betaal” will be the second Netflix series produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment after “Bard Of Blood”. Blumhouse (“Glass”) and Ivanhoe Pictures (“Delhi Crime”) will executive produce.

“Messy” will follow an emerging standup comic who struggles to balance a career in comedy with a day job and a demanding family. The series is created by Ravi Patel (“Meet The Patels”), and co-written with Neel Shah (“The Bold Type”). Patel also stars. David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer’s The District (“Superstore”) and Seher Aly Latif and Shivani Saran’s Mutant Films (“Maska”) will co-produce.

“Masaba Masaba”, a scripted series based on the real lives of fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her actress mother Neena Gupta (“Badhaai Ho”), will feature the duo playing themselves. The series is created and produced by Ashvini Yardi’s Viniyard Films (“Chopsticks”). Sonam Nair (“The Trip”) will direct.