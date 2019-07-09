Netflix Expands Chinese Content With Series, Film Additions

Global streaming giant, Netflix is growing its Chinese-language content with six new licensed titles. These will arrive on the service in the second half of 2019.

Netflix is not permitted by China to operate its video streaming platform in mainland China. But it nevertheless perceives an appetite for Chinese-language content that can be accessed by international audiences, those in Chinese-speaking parts of Asia, and by overseas Chinese. The six upcoming Chinese-language licensed series and films lean heavily on production from Taiwan and Hong Kong.

They include: an expansion of “A Thousand Goodnights,” from Taiwan’s Sanlih TV; the previously announced pickup of Taiwanese art house thriller “Cities of Last Things”; and”Sexy Central,” a female-led drama from Hong Kong’s China 3D Digital.

“Goodnights,” the story of a daughter carrying out her father’s wish, discovering her roots and embarking on a journey around Taiwan, is already available on the platform. Episodes 11-20 will launch on Aug. 10, 2019. “Cities” is an award-winning dystopian thriller told in reverse chronological order, that launched at the Toronto festival last September. It will be available on Netflix from Thursday.

“Pili Fantasy: War of Dragons” season 1 is a popular glove puppetry show from Taiwan that has run since 1988. “War of Dragons Season 1” depicts a story where turmoil looms in the Martial World, and the Eight Wonders of the Evil Dragon unleashes dark forces. The show is licensed from Pili International Multimedia, and available on Netflix from Friday.

The “Mayday Life” fact-based movie follows Taiwanese megaband Mayday on its “Life Tour” concert series. Recorded live in 55 cities and 122 shows and shot over two years, the film attempts to link together four stories: the beginnings of one of Asia’s biggest and most popular bands; allows viewers along for the ride; and reflects upon life and friendship. Licensed from B’in Music, “Mayday” will be available on Netflix in August 2019.