×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix ‘Doubling Down’ on Interactive Series After ‘Bandersnatch’ Success

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Black Mirror Bandersnatch
CREDIT: Netflix

Netflix is doubling down on interactive series after the global success of “Black Mirror” spinoff “Bandersnatch,” the streaming giant’s VP, product, Todd Yellin, revealed in Mumbai on Tuesday. Yellin was delivering a keynote presentation at the 20th edition of media and entertainment conference, FICCI-Frames.

“It’s a huge hit here in India, it’s a huge hit around the world, and we realized, wow, interactive storytelling is something we want to bet more on,” Yellin said. “We’re doubling down on that. So expect over the next year or two, to see more interactive storytelling. And it won’t necessarily be science fiction, or it won’t necessarily be dark. It could be a wacky comedy. It could be a romance, where the audience gets to choose, should she go out with him or him.”

Yellin also announced plans to further expand Indian content production. “Expect that to double next year, and then double again,” he said.

He explained that Indian original series “Sacred Games,” directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, was a global hit for the service, with two out of three viewers of the show living outside India. The number of languages Netflix content will be available in is increasing from 25 to 30, Yellin said.

Popular on Variety

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

More Digital

  • Black Mirror Bandersnatch

    Netflix ‘Doubling Down’ on Interactive Series After ‘Bandersnatch’ Success

    Netflix is doubling down on interactive series after the global success of “Black Mirror” spinoff “Bandersnatch,” the streaming giant’s VP, product, Todd Yellin, revealed in Mumbai on Tuesday. Yellin was delivering a keynote presentation at the 20th edition of media and entertainment conference, FICCI-Frames. “It’s a huge hit here in India, it’s a huge hit [...]

  • 'Altered Carbon' Animated Series to Hit

    'Altered Carbon' Animated Series Among Netflix Trio of Japanese Anime Deals

    Netflix has added a trio of deals that expand its roster of anime series. It unveiled partnerships with Anima, Sublimation, and David Production, which are in addition to its earlier pacts with Production I.G. and Bones in 2018. These production houses and Netflix will jointly create original anime series including “Altered Carbon: Resleeved” from Anima, [...]

  • Lori Conkling - YouTube TV

    YouTube Hires NBCU's Lori Conkling to Head Partnerships for YouTube TV

    Lori Conkling is joining YouTube as global head of partnerships for YouTube TV and Google Fiber. She comes to YouTube from after six years at NBCUniversal, where she was EVP of strategy and business development focused on digital. In her new role at YouTube, Conkling will lead programming and packaging strategies, including negotiating all content [...]

  • apple brooklyn october 2018 event

    Apple Sends Out Invites for March 25 Video Service Event

    Apple has made its 3/25 event official: The company sent out invites to media for its long-rumored event Monday, asking media to join the company at its Cupertino headquarters in 2 weeks. The company is widely expected to unveil its subscription video service that day, and is likely also going to announce a revamped news [...]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Responds to Royalty-Appeal Criticism: ‘We’re Not Suing Songwriters’

    UPDATED: Spotify has issued a response to criticism it has received in the wake of the announcement Thursday that it, Google, Pandora and Amazon are teaming up to appeal  a controversial ruling by the U.S. Copyright Royalty Board that, if it goes through, would increase payouts to songwriters by 44%. In a blog post, the streaming giant [...]

  • Ben FoldsBen Folds in concert at

    Ben Folds Launches Patreon Page With Exclusive Live Streams

    Musician Ben Folds is offering his fans a chance to get up close and personal with a new Patreon-powered membership program. Folds’ new Patreon page, which launched Monday morning, includes access to perks like MP3 recordings and live streams from his studio. “Like all recording artists, I’ve kept my eye on what creative tools the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad