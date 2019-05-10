×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Buys Chinese Drama Series ‘I Hear You’ From Youku

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Youku, Sugarent

Global streaming giant Netflix has licensed rights to Chinese series “I Hear You” from Chinese streaming platform Youku. The 24-part romantic comedy will play out from May 15 to Netflix subscribers in 190 countries.

Directed by Sunny Hsu, the series is based on a popular Internet novel “The Most Pleasant Thing to Hear,” written by Shi Xiao Zha. It is a story about the romance between a cold and aloof violinmaker and a sweet girl next door who aspires to become a voice actor, as they find themselves unexpectedly starring in a reality-dating show.

The series was produced by Zhou Mo, Huang Jin Ming, and is jointly owned by Youku, part of e-commerce leader Alibaba’s Digital Entertainment Group, and Chinese film studio Sugarent Film & TV. It began airing in China from late January on Youku and on Mango TV.

Netflix previously bought Youku detective thriller series “Day and Night,” in 2017. Youku sees this as vindication of a strategy to increase the quality of its original productions. These span drama, reality shows and documentaries.

Related

“More than 50 original productions have been distributed overseas in the past two years, as we see growing interest from international distributors,” said Brandy Zhang, chief editor of Youku’s online series division. “We want to create even more quality content that resonates with viewers around the world.”

Last year Youku licensed worldwide format rights to Chinese reality show “The Dunk of China.” The show features up-and-coming basketball players who battle it out in team games and individual challenges to see who would come out on top. Judges and mentors include sports stars, including Jeremy Lin of the Brooklyn Nets, and acting-singing superstar Jay Chou (“The Green Hornet”).

According to a February report from Chinese consulting firm Entgroup, the number of paid subscribers on China’s online video platforms reached more than 230 million users in 2018, up from 22 million in 2015. Entgroup said it expects that number to climb to 300 million by the end of this year.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • Netflix Buys Chinese Drama Series 'I

    Netflix Buys Chinese Drama Series 'I Hear You' From Youku

    Global streaming giant Netflix has licensed rights to Chinese series “I Hear You” from Chinese streaming platform Youku. The 24-part romantic comedy will play out from May 15 to Netflix subscribers in 190 countries. Directed by Sunny Hsu, the series is based on a popular Internet novel “The Most Pleasant Thing to Hear,” written by [...]

  • John Dickerson

    John Dickerson Will Do Fill-In Stint on 'CBS Evening News'

    John Dickerson will fill in for a week on “CBS Evening News” after current anchor Jeff Glor steps down following this evening’s broadcast, CBS News President Susan Zirinsky told Variety in a brief interview. Glor will leave “Evening News” after anchoring this evening’s show, and will be replaced by Norah O’Donnell sometime this summer. CBS [...]

  • Bob Bakish CES

    Viacom Q2 Profit Rises 3% Despite Dips in Advertising, Affiliate Revenue

    Viacom eked out a profit in its fiscal second quarter, even as revenue from several of its main business lines decreased. The New York owner of MTV, Nickelodeon and the Paramount movie studio reported adjusted earnings of $383 million, or 95 cents a share, compared with $371 million, or 92 cents a share, in the [...]

  • 'I Own You': Helen Mirren in

    'I Own You': Helen Mirren in Trailer for Sky, HBO Drama 'Catherine the Great'

    “There are unscrupulous people in Russia – fortunately, I am one of them,” declares a formidable Helen Mirren in full regalia as Catherine the Great in the first trailer of the Sky series based on the Russian empress, which will be on HBO in the U.S. Oscar-winner Mirren is joined by Jason Clarke, Gina McKee [...]

  • crime placeholder

    Suspect in Hollywood Producer's 1985 Murder Arrested in North Carolina

    A suspect has been arrested in connection with the 1985 murder of Hollywood TV director and producer Barry Crane, who was found strangled and bludgeoned to death and wrapped in bedding on the floor if his townhouse’s underground garage in Studio City. Edwin Jerry Hiatt II was arrested in North Carolina and is being held [...]

  • NBC Orders Musical Drama 'Zoey's Extraordinary

    NBC Orders Musical Drama 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' to Series

    NBC has picked up the drama “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” for the 2019-2020 season. The series follows Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy), a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event she starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her through songs. At ﬁrst, she questions her [...]

  • FOR THE PEOPLE - "First Inning"

    'For The People' Canceled After Two Seasons at ABC

    “For The People” will not return for a third season on ABC. The legal drama was canceled by the Alphabet network, cutting the Shondaland series with homes on broadcast television down to three (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “How To Get Away With Murder” and “Station 19,” all of which are still awaiting news of their fates for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad