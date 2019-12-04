Myleeta Aga Joins Netflix in Southeast Asia, Erika North Departs

Former BBC executive, Myleeta Aga has been appointed by Netflix as director of content in Southeast Asia and Australia and New Zealand. Erika North, who was previously director of original content in Asia, has departed the streaming giant.

“She is not ‘replacing’ Erika. Myleeta was hired months before Erika’s departure. We have a strong team of creative executives in Asia who are continuing to work on bringing Asian content to our members,” a Netflix spokesman told Variety. Aga joined Netflix in September, though her arrival at Netflix was not confirmed at the time.

Aga had spent some 10 years at the BBC, with her most recent role as senior VP and GM for Southeast Asia and India. Her credits included Indian remakes of “The Office” and “Criminal Justice.”

Aga departed the British corporation when BBC Studio merged its Asian and Australasian production units into one larger entity under Jon Penn. She previously worked at the Travel Channel and UTV, which was later acquired by Disney.

North joined Netflix at its Asia hub in Singapore in early 2017, having previously held a similar role at HBO Asia. Her last day at Netflix was Nov. 15, 2019. She was replaced at HBO Asia by Jessica Kam, who was last week promoted within WarnerMedia to head Asian regional originals.

Netflix greenlighted a range of content in Asia on North’s watch, including three Chinese-language series: crime thriller, “Nowhere Man”; Neal Wu-directed action comedy, “Triad Princess,” which gets its first airing from Dec. 6; and “The Ghost Bride,” a period thriller set in 1890s Malacca.