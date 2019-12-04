×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Myleeta Aga Joins Netflix in Southeast Asia, Erika North Departs

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix-logo-N-icon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Former BBC executive, Myleeta Aga has been appointed by Netflix as director of content in Southeast Asia and Australia and New Zealand. Erika North, who was previously director of original content in Asia, has departed the streaming giant.

“She is not ‘replacing’ Erika. Myleeta was hired months before Erika’s departure. We have a strong team of creative executives in Asia who are continuing to work on bringing Asian content to our members,” a Netflix spokesman told Variety. Aga joined Netflix in September, though her arrival at Netflix was not confirmed at the time.

Aga had spent some 10 years at the BBC, with her most recent role as senior VP and GM for Southeast Asia and India. Her credits included Indian remakes of “The Office” and “Criminal Justice.”
Aga departed the British corporation when BBC Studio merged its Asian and Australasian production units into one larger entity under Jon Penn. She previously worked at the Travel Channel and UTV, which was later acquired by Disney.

North joined Netflix at its Asia hub in Singapore in early 2017, having previously held a similar role at HBO Asia. Her last day at Netflix was Nov. 15, 2019. She was replaced at HBO Asia by Jessica Kam, who was last week promoted within WarnerMedia to head Asian regional originals.

Popular on Variety

Netflix greenlighted a range of content in Asia on North’s watch, including three Chinese-language series: crime thriller, “Nowhere Man”; Neal Wu-directed action comedy, “Triad Princess,” which gets its first airing from Dec. 6; and “The Ghost Bride,” a period thriller set in 1890s Malacca.

More Digital

  • Netflix-logo-N-icon

    Myleeta Aga Joins Netflix in Southeast Asia, Erika North Departs

    Former BBC executive, Myleeta Aga has been appointed by Netflix as director of content in Southeast Asia and Australia and New Zealand. Erika North, who was previously director of original content in Asia, has departed the streaming giant. “She is not ‘replacing’ Erika. Myleeta was hired months before Erika’s departure. We have a strong team [...]

  • Hooq streaming video service

    Singapore’s IMDA Partners With Viacom and Hooq to Co-Fund Content

    Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority is teaming with Asian streamer Hooq and Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) to fund and develop local content for distribution in Southeast Asia and India. Both partnerships are under the aegis of the Capabilities Partnership Programme that is part of the IMDA’s ‘Made With Singapore’ initiative. The Hooq collaboration will [...]

  • Wattpad

    Mediacorp and Wattpad Quick Step to 'Slow Dance' Series Adaptation

    MediaCorp, Singapore’s public broadcast group, is moving ahead with the first project to emerge from its partnership with online story vault Wattpad. The news was announced on the first day of the Asia Television Forum in Singapore. The pair will adapt hit romantic story “Slow Dancing” by Singaporean writer Noelle (@Hepburnettes) as a six part [...]

  • Genius

    Genius Media Sues Google for Allegedly Stealing Lyrics

    Genius Media Group filed a lawsuit against Google and LyricFind, a Toronto-based lyrics provider, alleging the companies ripped off song lyrics from Genius. The lawsuit seeks at least $50 million in damages from Google and LyricFind. “Defendants Google LLC and LyricFind have been caught red-handed misappropriating content from Genius’s website, which they have exploited — [...]

  • Sundar Pichai Becomes Alphabet CEO, Larry

    Google Founders Resign From Alphabet Leadership, Sundar Pichai Becomes CEO

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai is adding another responsibility to his job: Pichai will also be the CEO of parent holding company Alphabet going forward, taking the helm from co-founder and longtime CEO Larry Page. Additionally, co-founder Sergey Brin will be resigning from his post as the president of Alphabet. Brin and Page jointly announced the [...]

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Says Creators May See Subscriber Counts Drop With Purge of Defunct Accounts

    YouTube is engaging in some year-end cleanup that could result in channels seeing a decrease in their subscriber counts. The video giant on Tuesday warned creators that they may see a decrease in subscriber counts on Dec. 3 as it removes “closed accounts” from the overall tallies. YouTube didn’t say how big a drop in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad