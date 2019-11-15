×
Mubi Launches Two VoD Channels in India

Film specialist streaming platform Mubi launched on Friday in India with two channels, Mubi India and Mubi World.

The channels are available together for an introductory offer of INR 199 ($2.75) for three months. Thereafter the channels will cost INR 499 ($7) a month or INR 4788 ($66.75) annually.

For Mubi India, a channel dedicated exclusively to Indian cinema, the streamer has inked partnerships with several distributors including the National Film Development Corporation, Shemaroo, PVR Pictures, Ultra and FilmKaravan. Titles include Kamal Swaroop’s cult classic “Om Dar-B-Dar,” Kanu Behl’s Clermont-Ferrand title “Binnu Ka Sapna,” and Mani Kaul’s “Duvidha.”

“We are coming in a big way, and when we do that we are really localised for the audience,” Mubi founder Efe Cakarel had said at an event at the Mumbai film festival in October. “The local cinema in this country has such a rich heritage. There are many Indias in India.”

Mubi World will feature Asif Kapadia’s “Amy,” Steve McQueen’s “12 Years A Slave,” and Luca Guadagnino’s “A Bigger Splash.”

Producer Guneet Monga (“The Lunchbox”) joined Mubi as a content advisor in September. “I’m thrilled we have launched a dedicated channel for Indian cinema as it means that film lovers can now watch amazing films like “Salaam Bombay” and “Andaz Apna Apna,” alongside globally renowned gems like “Moonlight,” Monga said.

