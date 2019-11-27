×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mubi Go, PVR Get ‘Knives Out’ With India Partnership (EXCLUSIVE) 

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mubi logo

Specialist streamer Mubi has expanded its India offering by partnering with the country’s leading cinema chain, PVR Cinemas, to launch the cinema-going initiative Mubi Go.

Subscribers will receive one complimentary ticket every week to watch a Mubi-selected film at any PVR cinema, via the Mubi Go app that will be available from Friday on the Android and iOS platforms. The initiative’s first film of the week will be Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out,” starring Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis and Chris Evans. The app will list the current and following week’s selections.

The Mubi Go app was first launched in the U.K. with a broad spectrum of films including “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” “Judy,” “The Souvenir” and “Border.” In the U.K., Mubi Go went wide with a range of cinemas, from multiplexes through independent screens. In India, the service has chosen to partner exclusively with PVR.

“The reason for partnering exclusively with PVR is that they are huge, with more than 800 screens across the country, and they continue to grow,” Mubi founder and CEO Efe Cakarel told Variety. “And, perhaps even more important to us, is that they show the kind of films we like to champion. Sometimes it’s going to be a really big film, like ‘Joker,’ as big as it gets, but its pure cinema, and sometimes it’s going to be a small regional film from South India that is available only in a handful of screens. And sometimes, its a film that was in competition in Cannes. So if it is good, and its doing a theatrical, you can be assured that it is going to be in PVR cinemas, that was a really important consideration for us.”

Popular on Variety

 

More Digital

  • Mubi logo

    Mubi Go, PVR Get ‘Knives Out’ With India Partnership (EXCLUSIVE) 

    Specialist streamer Mubi has expanded its India offering by partnering with the country’s leading cinema chain, PVR Cinemas, to launch the cinema-going initiative Mubi Go. Subscribers will receive one complimentary ticket every week to watch a Mubi-selected film at any PVR cinema, via the Mubi Go app that will be available from Friday on the [...]

  • Diane Nelson

    Quibi Loses Another Top Exec: Diane Nelson Exits as Head of Content Operations

    Diane Nelson, the former president of DC Entertainment who joined Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi as head of content operations less than a year ago, is leaving the mobile subscription video startup. Nelson is the latest high-profile Quibi exec to leave the company recently — with her departure coming less than six months before the company is [...]

  • Knives Out

    ‘Knives Out’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending with “Knives Out.” Ads placed for the murder mystery had an estimated media value of $6.2 million through Sunday for 1,106 national ad airings on 34 networks. [...]

  • Best Black Friday Streaming Deals: Spotify,

    The Best Black Friday Streaming Deals

    Here’s your chance to take advantage of Black Friday without adding to the clutter in your home: A number of streaming services are using the holiday shopping event to promote their fares with deep discounts, giving you a chance to watch movies, or listen to your favorite music or podcasts, for next to nothing. Here [...]

  • Beat Saber Acquired by Facebook, Company

    Facebook Buys the Maker of the Popular VR Game 'Beat Saber'

    Facebook has acquired Beat Games, the maker of the popular virtual reality (VR) music game “Beat Saber”, the social media giant announced Tuesday. Beat Games will operate as an independent studio under Oculus Studios, and continue to support “Beat Saber” on all existing platforms, according to a blog post penned by Facebook AR/VR director of [...]

  • world of wonder

    'Stonewall Outloud': The Power of Lip Syncing to Connect Past and Present

    “Stonewall Outloud” is an important documentary from the people who brought you “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The documentary takes us back to New York 1969 when the NYPD raided the Stonewall Inn, a haven for the LGBTQ community. That fateful night on June 28, 1969, was when the patrons fought back, standing their ground for their [...]

  • Disney-Plus-mobile-app

    Disney Plus Tops 15 Million App Downloads, Still Hasn't Slowed Down Netflix

    Disney Plus has been going gangbusters two weeks after its debut, notwithstanding the technical issues at launch. But the strong interest in the Mouse House’s new streaming service, at this point, isn’t derailing the momentum of Netflix or other services like Amazon Prime Video or HBO, according to new data. From Nov. 12-24, the Disney [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad