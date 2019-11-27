Mubi Go, PVR Get ‘Knives Out’ With India Partnership (EXCLUSIVE) 

Specialist streamer Mubi has expanded its India offering by partnering with the country’s leading cinema chain, PVR Cinemas, to launch the cinema-going initiative Mubi Go.

Subscribers will receive one complimentary ticket every week to watch a Mubi-selected film at any PVR cinema, via the Mubi Go app that will be available from Friday on the Android and iOS platforms. The initiative’s first film of the week will be Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out,” starring Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis and Chris Evans. The app will list the current and following week’s selections.

The Mubi Go app was first launched in the U.K. with a broad spectrum of films including “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” “Judy,” “The Souvenir” and “Border.” In the U.K., Mubi Go went wide with a range of cinemas, from multiplexes through independent screens. In India, the service has chosen to partner exclusively with PVR.

“The reason for partnering exclusively with PVR is that they are huge, with more than 800 screens across the country, and they continue to grow,” Mubi founder and CEO Efe Cakarel told Variety. “And, perhaps even more important to us, is that they show the kind of films we like to champion. Sometimes it’s going to be a really big film, like ‘Joker,’ as big as it gets, but its pure cinema, and sometimes it’s going to be a small regional film from South India that is available only in a handful of screens. And sometimes, its a film that was in competition in Cannes. So if it is good, and its doing a theatrical, you can be assured that it is going to be in PVR cinemas, that was a really important consideration for us.”