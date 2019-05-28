×
Monika Shergill to Head India Original Series for Netflix

Industry veteran Monika Shergill has been hired by Netflix as it new head of series and international originals with a focus on India.

Shergill was previously executive VP and head of content at Viacom 18 Digital Ventures from 2015, where she was responsible for launching several multi-lingual series on its Voot streaming service. Previously, she held key positions at Star India, where she served from 2007, and prior to that at Sony Entertainment Television from 2002.

Shergill will replace Simran Sethi, who declined to move from Los Angeles to India for personal reasons. Earlier, another high-profile Netflix executive, Swati Shetty, chose not to move back to Mumbai from Los Angeles, and instead joined Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment as EVP, international content, a Los Angeles-based position.

India’s digital-only platforms are witnessing rapid growth — 262% in 2018 according to a recent EY report — and Indians are increasingly consuming content on mobile devices, thanks to cheap data plans. Netflix is testing a $3.63 per month, half its current basic plan, with selected subscribers in India.

The company’s slate of Indian original content has grown to 11 series and 22 films. The next Indian original is Deepa Mehta’s “Leila” that streams from June 14.

  • Netflix-logo-N-icon

