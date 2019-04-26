×
Magic Leap Gets $280 Million From NTT DoCoMo, Which Will Be AR Company’s Exclusive Carrier in Japan

CREDIT: Magic Leap

Magic Leap inked a deal with NTT DoCoMo, Japan’s largest mobile operator, which will be the exclusive telecom partner of Magic Leap in Japan. Under the partnership, NTT DoCoMo is investing $280 million in the augmented-reality computing company.

Magic Leap has now raised a whopping $2.6 billion in funding to date. Other investors include the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Google, Alibaba Group, Warner Bros., Legendary Entertainment, Vulcan Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and Andreessen Horowitz.

Magic Leap, founded in 2010, also has exclusive partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and SK Telecom in South Korea.

In August 2018, Magic Leap launched the Magic Leap One, a wearable device that lets users see and interact with digital content in the real world. The Magic Leap One includes a headset (Lightwear), a processor unit (Lightpack), and a controller, all powered by Lumin OS, which the company calls the world’s first “spatial operating system.”

Magic Leap’s content partners include Peter Jackson’s Weta Workshop, CNN, Epic Games, Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB, Sigur Rós, The New York Times, Unity, Wayfair and studios Wingnut AR and Funomena.

As part of the Magic Leap-DoCoMo partnership, the companies will work together to create an immersive media platform using the next generation of Magic Leap devices and DoCoMo’s 5G network. In addition, the companies said they will work collaboratively to customize Magic Leap’s software operating system for the Japanese market.

“DoCoMo is proud to offer new value-added services never experienced before to our customers and partners through our partnership with Magic Leap,” NTT DoCoMo president and CEO Kazuhiro Yoshizawa said in a statement.

“The partnership between Magic Leap and DoCoMo combines the power of spatial computing with Japan’s premier mobile operator to deliver radical innovation to co-presence, communications, commerce, productivity, sports, media and entertainment,” added Rony Abovitz, Magic Leap’s founder and CEO.

