×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

FilMart: Lionsgate’s Jim Packer Says Starz Brand is Ready for Global Rollout

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jim PackerPRESS PLAY: Variety Home Entertainment and Digital Hall of Fame, Los Angeles, America - 08 Dec 2015
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Ahead of his keynote address at Hong Kong’s FilMart this week, Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide TV and digital distribution, shares his plans for Starz international expansion. And he recounts his experience of watching Netflix change up through the gears.

Back in 2012, when Lionsgate was still casting “Orange is the New Black,” Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president worldwide TV and digital distribution, described the show’s buyer Netflix as “a great new digital partner.” Seven years later, Netflix is the platform everyone wants to work for and everyone else wants to beat.

“Netflix is no longer new, but they remain a trusted partner. They have such a huge appetite. And they are very easy to do business with,” said Packer. “But they have disrupted a lot of business models.”

“I did licensing deals with them when I was at MGM. They initially said we just want to buy your back catalog. Stuff that you can’t really sell. It was an interesting way to go around Hollywood. They license a lot of content. Then they immediately started morphing and realized what they did need. They bought newer movies, then new TV shows, such as ‘OITNB,’ which was one of their first new productions. They adapted as they learned how people used their product.”

Related

Packer said the companies that have entered the business in recent years have helped accelerate the pace of change. “At Disney, losing movies to basic cable was a process that took several years. Now change happens in one season, or with one deal.” Packer said he is watching carefully as Netflix increases its focus on local markets.

He is also watching carefully for what Disney does with its anticipated launch of streaming platform Disney Plus. He predicted that Disney too will learn and adapt. “I’m hearing that they are creating more of their own product. I don’t underestimate Disney on any kind of endeavor. That brand will travel. [Disney topper] Bob Iger said that (Disney’s) entire catalog is going to be available on Disney Plus, and I remember one of my children saying ‘Dad, how do we not get that.’ It is a compelling offering.

“We are really expanding the Starz brand internationally. They are leading the charge with the Starz Originals and the Starz brand, and are using a lot of the Lionsgate catalog. 15,000-17,000 titles is a great launchpad when you are trying to figure out a product offering. It is a premium channel brand that has not been in international territories,” he said. “We’ll go where the opportunities are, but you’ll see it everywhere over time. In the U.K. we are using the Amazon channel, another trusted partner, and on Virgin. In Germany we are on Amazon.”

Packer avoided identifying the companies he considers direct competitors among pay-channels and nimble regional streaming upstarts. He preferred to focus on the content. “We are competing against high quality, significant budget, premium TV shows,” Packer said. “The quality originals we are doing for Starz in the U.S. will increasingly have international appeal… We will market our shows in the way that we market our movies, in a big picture way, with a long lead time. That builds what I call ‘stake IP’.” And he said the focus will be tighter than at Netflix. “It is hard to market 100 shows per year.”

Liongate has announced a growing emphasis in India, with multiple, shifting elements. It currently provides movies to Amazon Prime Video, and a Lionsgate branded block on Sony Liv. But Packer chose not to comment on the prospects of a Starz launch in the already crowded Indian market. “The fact that we opened an office in India, headed by Rohit Jain, is a clear indication that we think India is an important country for us to lead in on.”

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Digital

  • Jim PackerPRESS PLAY: Variety Home Entertainment

    FilMart: Lionsgate's Jim Packer Says Starz Brand is Ready for Global Rollout

    Ahead of his keynote address at Hong Kong’s FilMart this week, Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide TV and digital distribution, shares his plans for Starz international expansion. And he recounts his experience of watching Netflix change up through the gears. Back in 2012, when Lionsgate was still casting “Orange is the New Black,” Jim [...]

  • iHeartMedia Promotes Angel Aristone to Executive

    iHeartMedia Promotes Angel Aristone to Executive VP of Communications

    Angel Aristone has been promoted to executive vice president of communications for iHeartMedia, the company announced today. According to the announcement, Aristone will continue to position iHeart as a media and entertainment leader through proactive strategic communication efforts on both a local and national level. She will also continue to oversee media relations and external [...]

  • UFC 235 Mixed Martial Arts, Las

    All UFC Pay-Per-View Events Moving to ESPN+ Exclusively in U.S. Through 2025

    The UFC — in a major jump to digital away from traditional pay TV — inked an expanded pact with ESPN under which all of the mixed martial arts promoter’s pay-per-view events will be available exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. for the next seven years. Under the agreement, the ESPN+ subscription streaming service will [...]

  • iPhone 7 Tim Cook

    Apple’s Video Streaming Plans: Key Open Questions

    Apple is expected to give a glimpse of its upcoming video streaming service at an event on its Cupertino, California-based campus on March 25. Reports over the past year have trickled out hinting at what an Apple streaming service could look like, but the company itself has been tight-lipped on divulging details. The streaming product [...]

  • Google Gaming Unveiling Will Include Hands-On

    Google Pop-Up Museum Teases New Logo, Possible Gaming Hardware

    A pop-up Google exhibit that appeared outside the Game Developers Conference Monday morning is teasing what is likely some sort of gaming hardware that’s “coming soon” along with its new logo. A Google employee confirmed to Variety that the logo — seen in the image above —  is for the new tech set to be [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad