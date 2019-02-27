×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Invar Studios Tackles Bikini Killer for India’s Zee 5 (EXCLUSIVE)  

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Invar Global Studios

Invar Studios Global, a production entity with offices in Los Angeles, Mumbai and Silicon Valley, will produce three seasons of English and Hindi language crime series “Snake” for Indian OTT platform Zee 5.

The series will focus on the life of French national Charles Sobhraj, nicknamed the ‘Bikini Killer’ for a series of murders that left a trail of bikini-clad bodies across Asia. He is now serving time in a Nepal prison. Sobhraj was previously the subject of the films “Main Aur Charles” (2015) and “Shadow Of The Cobra” (1989).

Invar partner, Farrukh Dhondy (“American Daylight”) is the series’ showrunner who will run the writers’ room. The script will be based on several years of research and personal interviews conducted by Dhondy with Sobhraj. Jonathan Jiang, chief executive of production house Dragon Dreams, is one of the development partners.

Invar’s slate includes WWII-set “The Huma Bird – Noor Inayat Khan,” about the first British-Indian spy, being co-written by Dhondy and Steven Armstrong; and “Aryabhatta,” about the eponymous pioneering Indian mathematician/astronomer, that another Invar partner Santosh Sivan (“The Terrorist”) will direct from a script by Dhondy. Sivan’s Invar-produced “Sin” is in post and is due later this year. The company is also developing “Rocket Science,” which will follow Indian scientists fuelled by dreams of travelling to space based on R. Aravamudan and Gita Aravamudan’s novel.

Related

“Invar Studios Global has a strong vision and a team with a foothold in both India and America, and great experience in crafting content that appeals to both regional and international audiences,” said Invar CEO and founder Elizabeth Koshy. “Invar (is) poised to address the massive growth on Indian OTT,” said manager and producer Steven Adams, partner and head of management at Buffalo 8 Management, who represents Invar in the U.S.

Zee 5 is a division of media conglomerate Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited. It was launched in 2018 and now claims 56.3 million monthly active users in 190 territories.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Digital

  • Invar Studios Tackles Bikini Killer for

    Invar Studios Tackles Bikini Killer for India’s Zee 5 (EXCLUSIVE)  

    Invar Studios Global, a production entity with offices in Los Angeles, Mumbai and Silicon Valley, will produce three seasons of English and Hindi language crime series “Snake” for Indian OTT platform Zee 5. The series will focus on the life of French national Charles Sobhraj, nicknamed the ‘Bikini Killer’ for a series of murders that [...]

  • ‘Wonder Park’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad

    ‘Wonder Park’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Wonder Park.” Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.9 million through Sunday for 1,167 national ad airings on 29 networks. (Spend [...]

  • Naveen Sarma Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: What a Recession Could Mean for the Media Business

    With many economists predicting a recession could hit the U.S. economy in the coming months, the media business could be in for a rough ride. But there’s a lot more roiling this sector right now that must be taken into account to understand what the future might bring. On the latest episode of the Variety [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook's Launch of 'Clear History' Feature This Year Will Crimp Ad Growth, CFO Says

    For Facebook, giving its 2.32 billion monthly users the ability to clear out their digital history — something the company plans to launch in 2019 — is going to hurt the social-media colossus’ business, according to a top Facebook exec. “Privacy is a headwind for us in 2019,” CFO David Wehner said, speaking at the [...]

  • Stephen-Curry-Facebook-Watch-Stephen-vs-The-Game

    Facebook Is Now Pitching Advertisers on TV-Style Upfront Buys for Premium Video

    Facebook has long wanted to siphon off TV ad spending into its coffers. Now it’s going to Madison Avenue to try to book video-advertising revenue by pushing “upfront” buys for its mix of originals and long-form creator content. The social-media company unveiled Facebook Showcase, a new premium video-ad program, which execs say will let online [...]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Goes Live in India for Some, Official Launch Pegged for Wednesday

    Spotify’s India launch is well underway, with some local users reporting that they can already access the music service on their devices. An official launch in the country is planned for Wednesday local time, according to sources with knowledge of the company’s plans. Indian music fans celebrated the launch on Twitter Tuesday: Finally @Spotify is [...]

  • The Red Line Website Lets You

    Pranksters Launch Website to Call Republican Senators in Russian

    A group of pranksters has found an unusual way to put a spotlight on the Trump administration’s foreign policy, and possible collusion with Russia: Mschf Internet Studios launched a website Tuesday that lets anyone call their Republican senators — in Russian. “As the United States Government continues catering to foreign powers, it’s important the American [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad