×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

India Tells Streaming Players to Control Themselves, Talks Regulation

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Film Bazaar 2019
CREDIT: Naman Ramachandran

India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is conducting discussions with streaming video platforms available in the country. It has requested them to exercise self restraint in terms of content.

“The old frameworks which were there for print and film or TV should not be applied. There needs to be a different treatment,”  said Atul Kumar Tiwari, Additional Secretary at the I&B Ministry, speaking on Sunday at Film Bazaar in Goa.

“The consensus was that there is a need for some amount of regulation, a code of conduct, some kind of avowal of checks and how you’d like to control yourself, and eventually it is self-restraint that is going to be very important,” he said. “But there is also a talk on who will do that and whether all the OTT providers should come together. They are not as yet.”

In January, Netflix and other leading Indian OTT platforms signed an agreement to self-regulate content in the booming Indian market. Amazon Prime Video was a notable absentee from the signatories. Tiwari acknowledged: “Some big names are not there in the list.”

“Maybe they should come together, so that there is some amount of enforcement, some respect for these guidelines and deterrent actions for those who violate those guidelines,” said Tiwari. “If the regulation takes shape ever, it will take shape around these broad lines only.

Popular on Variety

“I’d like to request the OTT platforms to not go berserk in the sense of violence, sex, and other (things), which many of the creative people think that it is going to sell them. Ultimately what is going to sell them is good narrative, good picturisation, good quality stuff,” Tiwari said.

Tiwari acknowledged the possible costs of either self-regulation or government-mandated regulation.

“If you control (everything), you’ll control so many other things that you may not want to control,” he said at one point. He warned that over-regulation could stifle creativity.

India is poised to become a big market and a centre for content creation. I’d like India to take a lead in content creation, so (getting that right) is also very important.”

Other speakers said that dialog is productive. “(The ministry has) been very encouraging and very open, they don’t want to be regressive at all,” said Aparna Achrekar, programming head of OTT platform ZEE5 India. “They just want us to respect the laws of the land.”

While indicating that content that would upset political or religious sentiment is beyond Netflix’s remit, Aashish Singh, Director, Original Film for Netflix India, said, “We want to give freedom to creative producers to create the kind of content they want to create. And at the same time give the freedom to people to consume the kind of content that they want. So there is freedom on both sides.”

More Digital

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Creators Worried and Confused Over New Kid-Video COPPA Rules, Potential Fines

    YouTube starting this month is requiring all creators, regardless of location and whether or not they produce content intended for children, to designate whether their videos are made for kids. And many YouTubers are concerned that the new rules will hurt their monetization — or even expose them to fines if their content is mislabeled. [...]

  • A LITLLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH

    Lilly Singh Mocks Disney Plus 'Outdated Cultural Depictions' Warnings for Racist Movies

    Lilly Singh lampooned Disney Plus’ disclaimer that certain older movies include “outdated cultural depictions” on her NBC show. The YouTube and late-night TV comedian took issue with Disney’s euphemistic phrasing — pointing out that the warning is really about the “racist” tropes in decades-old movies that were made for kids. Disney Plus includes “a bunch [...]

  • Sacha Baron Cohen

    Sacha Baron Cohen Rips Into Facebook, YouTube and Twitter for Spreading Lies and Hate

    Calling social media “the greatest propaganda machine in history,” and the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube “high-tech robber barons,” comedian Sacha Baron Cohen used a speech given to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) this week to call for much more stringent regulation of internet companies. “By now, it’s pretty clear they cannot be trusted to [...]

  • Liza Koshy

    Liza Koshy to Host Dance-Competition Series — With a Moving Dance Floor — for Quibi

    YouTube star and comedian Liza Koshy will preside over a dance-competition reality series coming to Quibi — a kind of mashup of “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Wipeout.” In “Floored,” two opposing teams of skilled dancers will try their best to perform a routine while the dance floor itself actually lifts, tilts, drops, [...]

  • Instagram tests hiding likes

    Instagram Hiding Likes: U.S. Users Have Mixed Emotions About the Move, Survey Finds

    Instagram this month began a test to hide “likes” for U.S. users, and last week the social platform announced that it will be rolling out the change everywhere in the world. The move ticked off some big influencers, including Nicki Minaj, who said on Twitter that she’s going to stop posting to Instagram because of [...]

  • Neal Kirsch

    Former OWN COO Neal Kirsch Joins Gaming TV Network VENN (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Video Game Entertainment and News Network (VENN) is staffing up ahead of its 2020 launch: VENN has hired former Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) and Discovery Networks executive Neal Kirsch as its new COO & CFO, the company is scheduled to announce Thursday. Kirsch served until late 2016 as the COO & CFO of Oprah’s [...]

  • Spotify Awards

    Spotify Is Launching Its Own Music Awards, Based on Streaming Data

    Spotify has set plans for its first-ever music awards — with the winners based entirely on user-generated data. “Your plays, patterns, and habits will help determine the award categories, finalists, and winners for the Spotify Awards by providing a true reflection of what fans are listening to,” the company said in announcing the program Friday. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad