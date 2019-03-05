×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

India’s Hotstar Belatedly Joins Original Content Race With Slate of Applause Shows

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hotstar

India’s leading OTT platform, the Fox- and Star-owned Hotstar will launch its recently announced original programming slate, branded Hotstar Specials. It has commissioned four shows produced by Applause Entertainment, the content arm of the $43 billion Aditya Birla conglomerate.

“Criminal Justice”, the BAFTA winning British series, the first season of which was remade as the HBO Emmy winning series “The Night Of,” will get an Indian adaptation by Tigmanshu Dhulia (“Paan Singh Tomar”) and Vishal Furia (“Lapachhapi”). Stars include Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey.

The Indian version of global cult hit “The Office,” remade by Rohan Sippy, Debbie Rao and Vivek Bhushan will also bow on Hotstar. Sudhir Mishra (“Daas Dev”) directs the Indian adaptation of hit Israeli show “Hostages.” Cast includes Ronit Roy, Tisca Chopra and Parvin Dabas. Political drama “City of Dreams” by Nagesh Kukunoor (“Rainbow”) stars Atul Kulkarni and Sachin Pilgaonkar, rounds out the slate.

The shows will premiere later this month and will be available in seven Indian languages. Hotstar has 150 million monthly active users.

“Hotstar is the leader of the streaming services in India and a perfect partner for us. We hope to entertain their audiences, to contribute in a small way to help achieve their business objectives, and to ink a deeper, longer-term creative relationship with them,” said Sameer Nair, Applause Entertainment CEO.

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More Digital

  • India's Hotstar Unveils Slate of Applause

    India's Hotstar Belatedly Joins Original Content Race With Slate of Applause Shows

    India’s leading OTT platform, the Fox- and Star-owned Hotstar will launch its recently announced original programming slate, branded Hotstar Specials. It has commissioned four shows produced by Applause Entertainment, the content arm of the $43 billion Aditya Birla conglomerate. “Criminal Justice”, the BAFTA winning British series, the first season of which was remade as the [...]

  • Ted Sarandos Netflix

    Series Mania: Sarandos, Rivkin, De Maio, Brown Bound for Lille Transatlantic Dialogs

    Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, MPAA chairman-CEO Charles Rivkin, Lorenzo De Maio, head of TV advisory and partner, Endeavor Content, and Georgia Brown, Amazon Studios head of European Originals will all deliver keynote speeches at the 2nd Lille Transatlantic Dialogs. They will be joined by an effective French TV high command featuring Gilles Pélisson, CEO, TF1 [...]

  • Oculus Quest Enterprise Edition Coming Later

    Facebook Working on Oculus Go, Quest Enterprise Editions

    Facebook is looking to launch enterprise edition versions of its Oculus Go and Oculus Quest virtual reality (VR) headsets this year, according to a job listing published late last week. The listing spells out broader plans to bring augmented and virtual reality technology to the enterprise, starting with dedicated enterprise versions of the two headsets. [...]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify India Reaches 1 Million Total Users in First Week

    Spotify, which finally launched in India last Tuesday — albeit without securing a deal with Warner Music — after months of delays, says that it has reached 1 million users on both its paid and free tiers in just under a week. While India’s market is already dominated by local services like Gaana (which in August [...]

  • Alpha - Legendary

    Legendary Is Shutting Down Alpha Streaming Service From Nerdist, Geek & Sundry

    Streaming service Alpha is shutting down, a little over two years after Legendary Digital Networks launched the subscription bundle aimed at sci-fi, gaming and fantasy fans that featured original programming from the company’s Nerdist and Geek & Sundry teams. In a message to subscribers Friday, Legendary said Alpha will be shuttered effective March 31, 2019, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad