×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Social Media Giants Tighten Operations Ahead of India’s Mega-Election

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
A woman checks the Facebook page of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, in New Delhi, India, . Facebook says it is preparing for Indian elections by working to limit false stories, videos and photos on its platform. Indian politicians increasingly are using social media to run campaign advertisements, share political songs and interact with young voters. Polling in the general election is to take place in seven stages from April 11 to May 19Elections Facebook, New Delhi, India - 26 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Manish Swarup/AP/REX/Shutterstock

As India, the world’s largest democracy, gears up for a gigantic general electoral process, global social media companies are putting their own houses in order. The election runs in seven phases from April 11 through May 19, with results known on May 23.

Approximately 900 million Indians, many of whom are constantly exposed to social media via their phones, are eligible to vote in the elections. Facebook counts approximately 300 million subscribers in India, making the country its largest single market.

On Monday, Facebook removed hundreds of pages associated with the opposition Indian National Congress party and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for “coordinated inauthentic behavior.” With ongoing tensions between India and neighboring Pakistan, the company removed 103 Facebook and Instagram pages with links to the Pakistan military.

The specter of fake news is all too real in India and, in a bid to curb this, on Tuesday, WhatsApp launched ‘Checkpoint Tipline’ where users can report suspicious material. The company will confirm whether the shared information is verified or not.

Earlier, on March 20, the Social Media Platforms and Internet And Mobile Association of India, which includes representatives of Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Google, ShareChat, TikTok and others, presented a voluntary code of ethics to Indian election commissioners. The code consists of several steps to prevent abuse, and to maintain a transparent flow of information to the Election Commission.

The Election Commission has an exhaustive model conduct code that all political parties are expected to adhere to, beginning with “No party or candidate shall indulge in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or causing tension between castes and communities, religious or linguistic.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Digital

  • Merlion, a mythical creature spitting water,

    Singapore Readies Anti-Fake News Law, Alarms Civil Rights Groups

    The Singapore government has introduced legislation to combat the spread of misinformation online. The proposed law puts responsibility on media and social media platforms, requires online corrections, and threatens to take away profits of repeat offenders. The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill was introduced by the Ministry of Law, and put to parliament [...]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Chaka Zulu Joins Spotify as Head of Artist and Talent Relations

    Chaka Zulu has joined Spotify as Head of Artist and Talent Relations, the company confirmed today. Zulu, the longtime manager of Ludacris and cofounder of the Disturbing Tha Peace label, made the announcement in an Instagram post. “I am excited to share that I am joining the Spotify team as Head of Artist and Talent [...]

  • Tom Conrad - Quibi - Chief

    Quibi Taps Tom Conrad, a Snap and Pandora Alum, as Chief Product Officer

    Tom Conrad has joined Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi to lead product and customer support, becoming the latest addition to the ambitious short-form video venture’s senior management team. Conrad, a former Snap and Pandora exec, had been serving as a board adviser to Quibi since late last year. He was tapped as Quibi’s chief product officer last [...]

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

    Facebook Plans to Launch Watch-Like News Tab

    Facebook wants to launch a dedicated tab within its app to aggregate content from news publishers, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed during a conversation with Springer CEO Mathias Doepfner Monday morning. Plans for the news section are still in early stages, according to Zuckerberg, who said that the company was looking for input from the news [...]

  • Oculus on the Sort of Features

    Oculus on the Sort of Features an 'Oculus Rift 2' Would Need

    Jason Rubin can envision an Oculus Rift 2, how Facebook’s virtual reality headset would need to evolve to earn a number, rather than a letter after its name. And it’s clearly much more than what the Oculus Rift S will deliver this spring. Rubin, vice president in charge of content at Oculus, tells Variety that [...]

  • Discovery to Launch Global Factual Streamer

    Discovery to Launch Global Factual Streamer by 2020 With BBC Content

    UPDATED: Discovery and BBC Studios have inked a nearly $400 million programming deal that will see high-end natural history programming from the latter play on a new Discovery global streaming service set for launch by 2020. Under a decade-long deal, Discovery has acquired a raft of BBC content for its new SVOD service and will [...]

  • The Matrix

    The Top 5 Virtual/Simulated Characters and How They Foretold the Future

    Sunday, March 31 marks the 20th anniversary of landmark film “The Matrix,” a movie about a multitude of ideas all wrapped around the singular notion that the reality humans know is, in fact, an incredibly elaborate simulation run by computers, a sort of video game if you will. In honor of the movie’s anniversary, Variety [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad