FilMart: Iflix Teams With Black Ops for Philippines Film, TV

Black Ops Studios Asia has struck a deal with Asian streaming service iflix to create original content from the Philippines. The companies said that BlackOps will deliver at least one feature film and one TV series before the end of the year, but they did not specify any titles, genres or talent attachments.

“As the digital space allows us to exert more creative mettle in our work, the opportunity to work with iflix means that our films and shows will reach a wider more diverse market,” said Pedring Lopez, co-founder of Black Ops. The company is an independent producer with main production and post production headquarters in Manila, Philippines, and teams in Hong Kong, Vietnam and Indonesia.

The deal was announced at the Hong Kong FilMart. “This is truly a positive step,” said Ria Anne S. Rubia, project development officer at the Film Development Council of the Philippines. “We encourage more of our creators and producers to explore more platforms to release their projects, especially VOD.”

Iflix, which is headquartered in Malaysia and now operates in some 20 developing countries in Asia and Africa, has content development operations elsewhere in Southeast Asia. Late last year it partnered with Next 10 Ventures to launch a $5 million Creators Hub in Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh and the Philippines. The move is intended to deliver short-form content that appeals to the mobile-first nature of audiences in emerging markets. It also has a production deal with Wattpad Studios that is intended to deliver more than 20 pieces of feature-length content.