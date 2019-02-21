Hooq Sets up Filmmakers Guild For Second Year of Pilots

Asian video streaming platform, Hooq is to air five pilot episodes that have emerged from its Filmmakers Guild. The most successful is guaranteed to be produced as a full series and streamed on the platform.

Five original selected screenplays were each awarded $30,000 to be made as pilots, which now air from March 1. The pilots that will premiere on HOOQ are: “Klenix,” directed by Elvin Kustaman of Yoodeo (Indonesia); “Babi!,” directed by June Wong and Shaiful Yahya of Ava Visuals (Malaysia); “She’s a Terrorist and I Love Her,” directed by Terence Chia and Haresh Tilani of Ministry of Funny (Singapore), “Lucky Girl,” directed by Issasaporn Kuntisuk of Chuenjai Studio (Thailand); and “Split Second,” directed by Dorsakun Srichoo (Thailand).

Judging was based on the relevance for and potential appeal to Asian audiences, demonstrable creativity, and Asian storytelling with an original point of view. Jennifer Batty, chief content officer of Hooq, called it a “rigorous process.”

The winning pilot will be determined by a panel of six Asian film makers Indonesia’s Mouly Surya and Joko Anwar, The Philippines’ Manet Dayrit and Agot Isidro, and Thailand’s Adisorn Tresirikasem, and Banjong Pisanthanakun. Viewership numbers will also be taken into consideration.

Related Asia Video Streamer Hooq to Be Integrated Into Grab App ATF: Hooq Adds Trio of Original Series, Partnership With Vice Media

This is the second year that Hooq has operated the Filmmaker’s Guild. In the first year “BHAH” was named as the winner. A first season is currently in advanced production and targeting an April release.

Hooq, which is owned by Singtel, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros., and currently operates in the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and India, also announced the appointment of Vishal Dembla, as its new chief commercial officer for Southeast Asia. He was previously VP and GM for Hong Kong and Southeast Asia at Turner. Dembla will take over business development and partnership responsibilities from CEO Peter Bithos and country operations from Jane Walker, VP of Southeast Asia country operations, who will take on the role of VP of marketing.