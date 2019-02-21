×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hooq Sets up Filmmakers Guild For Second Year of Pilots

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hooq

Asian video streaming platform, Hooq is to air five pilot episodes that have emerged from its Filmmakers Guild. The most successful is guaranteed to be produced as a full series and streamed on the platform.

Five original selected screenplays were each awarded $30,000 to be made as pilots, which now air from March 1. The pilots that will premiere on HOOQ are: “Klenix,” directed by Elvin Kustaman of Yoodeo (Indonesia); “Babi!,” directed by June Wong and Shaiful Yahya of Ava Visuals (Malaysia); “She’s a Terrorist and I Love Her,” directed by Terence Chia and Haresh Tilani of Ministry of Funny (Singapore), “Lucky Girl,” directed by Issasaporn Kuntisuk of Chuenjai Studio (Thailand); and “Split Second,” directed by Dorsakun Srichoo (Thailand).

Judging was based on the relevance for and potential appeal to Asian audiences, demonstrable creativity, and Asian storytelling with an original point of view. Jennifer Batty, chief content officer of Hooq, called it a “rigorous process.”

The winning pilot will be determined by a panel of six Asian film makers Indonesia’s Mouly Surya and Joko Anwar, The Philippines’ Manet Dayrit and Agot Isidro, and Thailand’s Adisorn Tresirikasem, and Banjong Pisanthanakun. Viewership numbers will also be taken into consideration.

Related

This is the second year that Hooq has operated the Filmmaker’s Guild. In the first year “BHAH” was named as the winner. A first season is currently in advanced production and targeting an April release.

Hooq, which is owned by Singtel, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros., and currently operates in the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and India, also announced the appointment of Vishal Dembla, as its new chief commercial officer for Southeast Asia. He was previously VP and GM for Hong Kong and Southeast Asia at Turner. Dembla will take over business development and partnership responsibilities from CEO Peter Bithos and country operations from Jane Walker, VP of Southeast Asia country operations, who will take on the role of VP of marketing.

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More Digital

  • Hooq Sets up Filmmakers Guild For

    Hooq Sets up Filmmakers Guild For Second Year of Pilots

    Asian video streaming platform, Hooq is to air five pilot episodes that have emerged from its Filmmakers Guild. The most successful is guaranteed to be produced as a full series and streamed on the platform. Five original selected screenplays were each awarded $30,000 to be made as pilots, which now air from March 1. The [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    Epic Pulls 'Fortnite' Ads From YouTube After Child Predator Controversy

    Epic Games is no longer running “Fortnite” pre-roll ads on YouTube after it was discovered they were playing on videos alleged predators used to exploit children, according to The Verge. The developer has paused all of its pre-roll advertising, which plays before a video starts on the streaming platform, a spokesperson said. It also reached [...]

  • New Video Shows Off Vive Cosmos

    New Video Shows Off Vive Cosmos VR Controllers

    There’s still much to be learned about HTC’s Vive Cosmos — like release date, specs, and price — but Wednesday the company released a short teaser video giving a slightly better glimpse of the controllers in action. The new controllers look a bit like rival VR headset Oculus Rift’s Touch controller, though reversed in some [...]

  • YouTube logo

    Disney Reportedly Pulls YouTube Ads Over Child-Exploitation Controversy

    YouTube is facing yet another big advertiser backlash, with Disney and Epic Games among the marketers said to have pulled their ad spending after the Google-owned video platform was accused of facilitating what a critic described as a “soft-core pedophilia ring.” Vlogger Matt Watson, in a Feb. 17 video on his YouTube channel MattsWhatItIs, showed [...]

  • Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ Unveiled

    Samsung Announces Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ Phones

    Samsung officially announced its new flagship phones, the Galaxy S10 and its larger sibling, Galaxy S10+, at its Unpacked press event in San Francisco on Wednesday morning. The new phone features a punch-hole cut-out for its front-facing camera, which allowed the company to use an edge-to-edge screen design without the notch found on the latest [...]

  • Samsung's Galaxy Fold Unveiled at Unpacked

    Samsung Announces Galaxy Fold, a $1,980 Foldable Phone

    Samsung officially announced its new foldable phone, dubbed the Galaxy Fold, at its Unpacked press event in San Francisco Wednesday morning. The device features two screens that unfold to a tablet-sized slate. “We are giving you a device that doesn’t just define a new category, it defies categories,” said Samsung senior vice president of product [...]

  • ABC-Oscar-Game

    ABC to Launch Oscars Live Play-Along Game With $50,000 Grand Prize

    ABC is hoping to drive viewers to its host-less telecast of the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday by dangling the promise of cold, hard cash to one lucky winner. The broadcaster is launching “The Official Oscar Game,” a live game that will let viewers play along in real time during the awards presentation. The game’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad