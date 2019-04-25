APOS: HBO Go to Launch in Malaysia

HBO Asia is to launch its, HBO GO in Malaysia from next month. The South East Asian country will be the fifth to receive the streaming service, following Hong Kong, Indonesia, The Philippines and Singapore

Within Malaysia, the company is launching the service exclusively with Astro, HBO’s existing partner for subscription video. It will be free of charge to subscribers of Astro’s movies pack, and can be accessed via the HBO GO app, Astro GO, or Astro’s set top box.

HBO GO is an Internet-based service that allows subscribers access to HBO’s complete library of original versions of all HBO original content — series, movies and documentaries — from the U.S. and Asia. It also gives access to all of HBO Asia’s linear streaming channels. Multi-language subtitles and audio tracks are available for selected series and movies.

“The launch of the online streaming service also extends our long partnership with Astro and brings our vast library of content closer to subscribers who can watch it anytime, anywhere, through their digital and mobile devices,” said Jonathan Spink, CEO of HBO Asia.

Related Stake in Legoland Malaysia for Sale Amid Khazanah Reshuffle (Report) Hans Isaac Appointed Chairman of Malaysia's Film Regulator FINAS

“HBO content has helped drive engagement for on demand viewing amongst our connected customers. The latest collaboration further enables Astro to unlock thousands of assets comprising both Hollywood movies and HBO Originals from around the world across all Astro platforms and soon on HBO GO,” said Agnes Rozario, Astro’s director of content.