×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Digital Media Rights Buys Nine-Film Slate From China Lion (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of China Lion

North American streaming and aggregation firm Digital Media Rights has licensed a slate of nine Chinese-language movies from distributor China Lion.

The films which have already enjoyed specialty theatrical releases in North America range from 2016 titles to 2018 hits. They include recent mainland Chinese hit “A Cool Fish,” to 2017 Taiwanese drama “A Gangster’s Daughter” and Japanese director Shunji Iwai’s Chinese romance “Last Letter.”

The films will be available on DMR’s own OTT channels AsianCrush, the leading Asian streamer, horror and cult channel Midnight Pulp, popular general entertainment channel Yuyu TV, as well as via Amazon Prime, and The Roku Channel. DMR’s OTT channels work on a freemium model, with viewers offered a free service or a $5 monthly subscription that includes DMR’s entire selection of titles (without commercials), early releases, director’s cuts and exclusive content.

“As one of China’s leading film distributors, China Lion has a long track record of international success. We’re proud to add their films to our curated and growing digital catalog,” said John Stack, manager of acquisition & programming, who negotiated the deal on behalf of DMR.

China Lion was founded in 2010 and releases films in Canada, the U.S, the U.K. and Ireland. It has a sister company releasing in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Other titles covered by the deal include “Shed Skin Papa,” Airpocalypse,” “Lobster Cop,” “Agent, Mr Chan,” “Oolong Courtyard: Kung Fu School,” and “Tag Along: The Devil Fish.”

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More Film

  • Digital Media Rights Buys 9-Film Chinese

    Digital Media Rights Buys Nine-Film Slate From China Lion (EXCLUSIVE)

    North American streaming and aggregation firm Digital Media Rights has licensed a slate of nine Chinese-language movies from distributor China Lion. The films which have already enjoyed specialty theatrical releases in North America range from 2016 titles to 2018 hits. They include recent mainland Chinese hit “A Cool Fish,” to 2017 Taiwanese drama “A Gangster’s [...]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli to Build Japan Theme Park

    Japan’s iconic Studio Ghibli animation house has joined forces with local partners to build its first theme park. Together with the government of Aichi Prefecture and the Chunichi Shimbun newspaper, the company will develop a park within Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park. The venue, not far from Nagoya in central Japan, was a world’s fair [...]

  • Uppercase Print

    Producer Ada Solomon Unveils Radu Jude, Ivana Mladenovic Projects

    Producer Ada Solomon, whose credits include Cãlin Peter Netzer’s Berlin Golden Bear winner “Child’s Pose,” Radu Jude’s Berlin Silver Bear winner “Aferim!” and Maren Ade’s Oscar-nominated “Toni Erdmann,” has announced new projects from Jude and Ivana Mladenovic, whose debut feature “Soldiers. Story from Ferentari” premiered in Toronto in 2017. Jude’s “Uppercase Print” (pictured) is an adaptation of a [...]

  • Monsters.-Judith-StateCristian-Popa@Luchian-Ciobanu

    Marius Olteanu on the Complex Ties That Bind in ‘Monsters’

    Dana and Arthur are a married couple in their forties whose relationship is at a crossroads. Facing pressure from a society and family that seems to love them together, they’re also driven by desires that are pushing them apart. On one fateful day, the two have to decide if the biggest proof of their love [...]

  • Former WGAW president Christopher Keyser

    Writers Guild Chief Blasts Media Over Coverage of Christopher Keyser

    David Young, longtime executive director of the Writers Guild of America West, blasted news media coverage about negotiating committee co-chair Christopher Keyser. Young, in a message to members on Thursday, unleashed a pointed attack on the coverage by accusing publications of lying, and being “histrionic” and “biased” in stories about Keyser shopping a new series [...]

  • 'Pavarotti' Review: Ron Howard's Ebullient Doc

    Film Review: 'Pavarotti'

    Watching a documentary about a famous and beloved artist, I’ll sometimes be suffused with a childlike desire to see his or her life flow forward in one long uninterrupted river of happiness and achievement, with no slumps or setbacks, no peccadilloes, no dark side. It never works out that way, of course. If it did, [...]

  • Parasite

    Cannes Palme d'Or Winner ‘Parasite’ Has $3.9 Million Opening Day in Korea

    “Parasite,” the Palme d’Or-winning film from South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, has enjoyed a winning start at its home box office. It earned $3.93 million on Thursday, according to data from Kobiz, the tracking service of the Korean Film Council. That put it far ahead of holdover title “Aladdin,” which came in second place ($527,000), [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad