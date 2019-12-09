Bollywood Icon Madhuri Dixit to Make Netflix Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

Iconic Bollywood actress, Madhuri Dixit Nene is poised to make her Netflix acting debut with an as-yet-untitled series. Karan Johar is set as creative producer.

The series will be a suspenseful family drama about a global superstar, wife and mother who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths in the life of a popular actress.

Dixit featured in some of the most influential Bollywood films of all time including 1988’s “Tezaab,” 1994’s “Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!,” 1997’s “Dil To Pagal Hai,” and 2002’s “Devdas.” At the height of her fame, she married and moved to the U.S. She relocated back to India in 2011.

The series is being produced by Netflix and Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Indian filmmaker, producer and television personality Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. In September, Netflix entered into a long-term partnership with Dharmatic to create a range of new fiction and non-fiction series and films.

New York based-writer director Sri Rao, whose credits include U.S. television titles “What Goes On,” “General Hospital: Night Shift,” “The Black Widow,” and the Bollywood film “Baar Baar Dekho,” will be the showrunner. Rao previously collaborated with Dixit on a pilot for U.S. network ABC, inspired by her life as a Bollywood superstar-turned-soccer mom in suburban America.

Popular on Variety

Dixit produced, but does not star in, the Netflix Original film “15 August” that began streaming in March.