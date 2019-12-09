×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bollywood Icon Madhuri Dixit to Make Netflix Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Madhuri Dixit Nene
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Iconic Bollywood actress, Madhuri Dixit Nene is poised to make her Netflix acting debut with an as-yet-untitled series. Karan Johar is set as creative producer.

The series will be a suspenseful family drama about a global superstar, wife and mother who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths in the life of a popular actress.

Dixit featured in some of the most influential Bollywood films of all time including 1988’s “Tezaab,” 1994’s “Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!,” 1997’s “Dil To Pagal Hai,” and 2002’s “Devdas.” At the height of her fame, she married and moved to the U.S. She relocated back to India in 2011.

The series is being produced by Netflix and Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Indian filmmaker, producer and television personality Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. In September, Netflix entered into a long-term partnership with Dharmatic to create a range of new fiction and non-fiction series and films.

New York based-writer director Sri Rao, whose credits include U.S. television titles “What Goes On,” “General Hospital: Night Shift,” “The Black Widow,” and the Bollywood film “Baar Baar Dekho,” will be the showrunner. Rao previously collaborated with Dixit on a pilot for U.S. network ABC, inspired by her life as a Bollywood superstar-turned-soccer mom in suburban America.

Popular on Variety

Dixit produced, but does not star in, the Netflix Original film “15 August” that began streaming in March.

More Digital

  • Richie Mehta in Macao

    Richie Mehta Advances Macao Project 'The Price of Tea'

    After winning six prizes on Friday with his “Delhi Crime” series, Canadian-Indian director Richie Mehta is again making film project “The Price of Tea,” which was previously pitched in Macau, as his top priority. Having attended the International Film Festival & Awards Macao’s project market with “Tea” in 2017, Mehta is back this year on [...]

  • Billy Magnussen Aladdin

    'Aladdin' Spinoff With Billy Magnussen's Character in the Works for Disney Plus

    Disney is developing a spinoff of its live-action “Aladdin” with Billy Magnussen reprising his Prince Anders character. The unnamed project is in early development for the studio’s recently launched Disney Plus streaming service. Disney has hired Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme to write a script centered on the haughty Prince Anders, one of Princess Jasmine’s [...]

  • Bernie Sanders Trump win

    Bernie Sanders Vows to Break Up Comcast, Verizon & AT&T: 'Their Greed Must End'

    Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders unveiled plans to launch publicly-funded broadband networks and break up big internet providers like Comcast, Verizon and AT&T Thursday. “Their greed must end,” the Sanders campaign wrote in its high-speed internet policy proposal. The campaign argued that high-speed internet access should be treated as a public utility, [...]

  • The Office

    Streaming Wars Heat Up Rerun Market as New Services Stock Up on Hits

    In a year in which more than 500 scripted series are on the air and new streaming services seem to debut nearly monthly, some of the biggest money being thrown around for content has gone to a handful of old TV shows, the kind that for years have hummed along evening television without much fuss. [...]

  • The Irishman

    'The Irishman' Nabs 17.1 Million U.S. Viewers on Netflix in First Five Days, per Nielsen

    Martin Scorsese’s mafia saga “The Irishman” was watched by 17.1 million unique Netflix viewers in the U.S. in the first five days of its streaming release, according to Nielsen estimates. By comparison, Sandra Bullock-starrer “Bird Box” scored nearly 26 million U.S. viewers in its first seven days of availability (Dec. 21-27, 2018) on Netflix, according [...]

  • Amazon, HBO Max, Netflix Dish on

    Amazon, HBO Max, Netflix Dish on Their International Plans

    It’s different strokes for different streaming folks as Amazon, HBO Max and Netflix lifted the lid on their international plans in London this week. Amazon said it’s not in the volume game and talked up a select number of hyper-local shows, while Netflix dished on plans to rev up non-English-language originals. The message from HBO [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad