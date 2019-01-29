×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Asia Video Streamer Hooq to Integrate Within Grab Application

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of HOOQ

Asian streaming video platform Hooq is to be hosted within the Grab tech and services app in South East Asia, following a deal between the two companies. The deal is designed to accelerate the growth of both companies beyond their core businesses.

Grab was established in 2012 as a ride hailing service in Singapore. In early 2018, Grab bought Uber’s businesses in South East Asia, and has since expanded into an array of activities stretching from food delivery to payment services. Currently, it operates in eight countries and has over 130 million downloads.

Like a handful of other tech companies in Asia, Grab now styles itself as a “super-app” or ecosystem, a services platform that keeps users engaged throughout their daily lives. “Adding video was an obvious next step,” Danny Koik, Grab’s head of regional partnerships told Variety. “We know that people want more services.”

The deal is a revenue sharing agreement which operates on two levels in the four South East Asian territories where the two companies’ operations overlap; Singapore, Indonesia, The Philippines and Thailand. (Hooq, which is backed by Singtel, Warnermedia and Sony, also operates in India.)

Related

All of Hooq’s advertising-supported (AVoD) content will be available through a widget on the Grab app’s home page. Grab users will also be offered a three-month trial of Grab’s premium VoD services and 17 pay-TV channels. After a user’s trial has been completed, they will be able to sign up for 1-day, 7-day, or 30-day subscriptions, and see billing handled through the Grab Pay mobile wallet.

“Both companies have been very flexible in defining the business model,” Hooq founder Peter Bithos said. “We have also had to work with all our content partners to get this off the ground. This is a brand-new category of rights that nobody has operated before.”

The companies describe the deal as a “hockey-stick moment for both digital services and online video in (the SE Asia) region.” That is a reference to the non-linear growth prospects that are presented to innovative business in a region with a population the same size as Europe. Digital services are now overcoming many of the region’s geophysical barriers and socio-economic difficulties such as lack of bank accounts or credit cards. The market for subscription video in SE Asia is forecast to grow from $60 million in 2017, to $390 million, according to Dataxis.

“We have spent four years investing in technology, content and understanding to build the leading OTT service in South East Asia. Now is the time to move to another level,” Bithos said. Speaking to Variety, Bithos also dropped heavy hints that Hooq is interested in expanding into Vietnam and Malaysia, two other fast-growing and populous countries where Grab is already present. But he said there is “nothing material” to report.

“The Hooq partnership forms a cornerstone of Grab’s online media strategy, and will add to our strategy of becoming the everyday super app in the region, by making our platform altogether more engaging,” said Koik. However, he did not rule out other moves into media and entertainment, such as co-production “if the right opportunity comes along.”

Many of East Asia’s tech companies are engaged in a race to expand into ecosystems or super apps. And with online video as one of the stickiest media formats — about 80% of all Southeast Asians say they watch online video every day – many have now expanded into multiple forms of entertainment. Examples include China’s Tencent, Alibaba, iQIYI and Meituan Dianping, Korea’s Kakao, Japan’s Line (the dominant messaging service in Thailand), and Indonesia’s Go-Jek.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Grab

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Digital

  • Asia Video Streamer Hooq to Integrate

    Asia Video Streamer Hooq to Integrate Within Grab Application

    Asian streaming video platform Hooq is to be hosted within the Grab tech and services app in South East Asia, following a deal between the two companies. The deal is designed to accelerate the growth of both companies beyond their core businesses. Grab was established in 2012 as a ride hailing service in Singapore. In [...]

  • Apple - iPhone-XR-launch-Covent-Garden-London

    Faceime Security Flaw Makes It Possible to Spy on iPhone Users Without Their Knowledge

    A critical security flaw in Apple’s Facetime voice and video chat software makes it possible to spy on users without their knowledge. The bug, which has been confirmed by Apple, allows Facetime users to listen to an iPhone’s microphone simply by calling the device even if the phone’s owner doesn’t pick up their call. Video [...]

  • Jonah Peretti

    BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti Relents on PTO Pay for Laid-Off Staffers

    BuzzFeed will pay laid-off staffers for their accrued paid time off after all: CEO Jonah Peretti told staff in a company-wide email Monday afternoon that BuzzFeed was going to add changes to its separation agreement to account for PTO time for all U.S.-based staffers affected by the layoffs. JUST IN — BuzzFeed will pay out [...]

  • Snap Inc

    Snap Makes Lara Sweet Interim CFO

    Snapchat’s corporate parent Snap Inc. has appointed Lara Sweet as its new interim chief financial officer. The appointment comes two weeks after current CFO Tim Stone announced his upcoming departure from the company. Stone will stay on in his role until February 5, the day Snap is scheduled to deliver its next quarterly earnings report. [...]

  • Sanbox VR Raises $68M Series A

    Sandbox VR Raises $68 Million for Location-Based VR Experiences

    Hong Kong-based virtual reality (VR) startup Sandbox VR has raised a $68 million Series A round of funding from Andreesen Horowitz, Floodgate Ventures, Stanford University, Triplepoint Capital, CRCM and Alibaba. The company wants to use the new cash infusion to launch new VR centers in New York, Tokyo and elsewhere. Sandbox currently operates VR centers [...]

  • Jonah Peretti

    BuzzFeed CEO Defends Decision to Not Pay Most Laid-Off Employees for Accrued Time-Off Days

    BuzzFeed chief exec Jonah Peretti is being criticized by current and former employees over the company’s decision to not pay laid-off staffers (except for those in California) for their paid time-off days, in the wake of BuzzFeed slashing 15% of its workforce. In an open letter posted Saturday on Medium addressed to BuzzFeed’s senior managers, a group [...]

  • roku-channel premium-services

    Roku Launches Premium Video Subscriptions to Showtime, Starz, Epix and More

    Taking a page out of Amazon’s playbook, Roku is launching premium subscriptions on the Roku Channel starting Monday — promising to be another valuable revenue stream for the streaming-video platform company. As part of a launch promo, Roku users who sign up for Showtime, Starz or Epix before March 31, 2019, will be eligible to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad