Apple CEO Tim Cook Defends Decision to Withdraw Hong Kong App

Apple CEO, Tim Cook has defended the company’s decision to remove the controversial HKmap.live app from its virtual store. His explanations have drawn fire from politicians in the U.S. and praise from China.

The app, conceived by anonymous developers, displays crowd-sourced data about the location of protest operations, and where police are congregated. After initially being rejected by Apple, it was made available in the App Store on Oct. 4. But it was removed on Oct. 10 after Apple was criticized in mainland Chinese media on Wednesday as “reckless” and of “illegal acts.”

The app’s developers used social media to publish the App Store’s explanation. Later the same day, Thursday, Cook sent an internal letter to employees, with a slightly longer justification.

“Over the past several days we received credible information, from the Hong Kong Cybersecurity and Technology Crime Bureau, as well as from users in Hong Kong, that the app was being used maliciously to target individual officers for violence and to victimize individuals and property where no police are present,” Cook wrote. “This use put the app in violation of Hong Kong law. Similarly, widespread abuse clearly violates our App Store guidelines barring personal harm.”

In the U.S. lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle criticized Apple for not standing up in favor of democratic values and free speech. “An authoritarian regime is violently suppressing its own citizens who are fighting for democracy. Apple just sided with them,” said Democrat senator Ron Wyden, quoted by Verge.

“Looks like the Chinese censors have had a word with them since. Who is really running Apple? Tim Cook or Beijing?,” said Republican senator Josh Hawley, via Twitter.

Chinese media saw Apple’s retreat differently. State-owned newspaper, China Daily ran a prominent story with the headline: “Right decision for Apple to remove police-tracking app.” The report quoted Hong Kong lawmaker Elizabeth Quat Pui-fan, chairwoman of the Legislative Council’s Panel on Information Technology and Broadcasting, as saying: “Only criminals need to evade the police,” and “the app may have played a role in putting front-line police officers in more dangerous situations.”

The row over the HKmap.Live app is the latest element in an evolving narrative that is centred on the Hong Kong civic protests. It sets at loggerheads two incompatible political and economic systems – one democratic, free market and liberal, the other authoritarian, monocentric and increasingly controlling. Under an agreement signed by China before Hong Kong returned from British colonial rule Chinese sovereignty in 1997, China guaranteed to allow Hong Kong “a high degree of autonomy, except in foreign and defense affairs.” That has come to be known as a doctrine of “one country, two systems.”

The last few days have seen the National Basketball Association tangled in a mess of pro-Hong social media comments, groveling apologies, and punishment by Chinese companies that had broadcast or sponsored games. Games maker Activision Blizzard, in which China’s Tencent has a 5% stake, stripped a player of his earnings from playing “Hearthstone,” after he wore a gas mask and goggles, and shouted “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time” in a post-game interview.

The U.S.-China trade war, which has been running since summer 2018, has seen both sides weaponize their economies and individual corporations as they seek to gain advantage. The detention in Canada of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is the highest profile example to date, but it was almost inevitable that Apple would be drawn in sooner or later. One of the world’s three largest companies, it earns over $5 billion per year of revenue in the Middle Kingdom and sees large volumes of its consumer electronics products, including many iPhones, manufactured in China.