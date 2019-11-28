Amazon Prime Renews ‘Family Man’ in India, Greenlights ‘The Test’ in Australia

Amazon Prime Video’s India service has renewed spy thriller series “The Family Man,” created by Raj and DK, via their D2R Films, for a second season. Season one was the most watched Amazon Original in India.

Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani will reprise their roles from the first season. Popular South Indian cinema actor Samantha Akkineni, who recently starred in “Oh Baby…,” the Telugu-language remake of Korea’s “Miss Granny,” joins the cast. The show is written by Raj and DK and Suman Kumar.

Bajpayee said, “There is no better feeling for an actor than being appreciated by the audience and fans. The response received on my performance in “The Family Man” has been overwhelming.”

Earlier this week Amazon announced that “The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team,” a docuseries following the Australian men’s cricket team will be available from early 2020. “The Test” is produced by CA Films in partnership with Australian production company Whooshka Media, and directed by Adrian Brown.

Picking up immediately after a 2018 incident of ball tampering, a form of cheating by the Australian national cricket team, “The Test” begins with the appointment of Justin Langer as coach and follows the Australian team around the world. From a tough run in the short-form of the game, to their first ever Test series loss to India on Australian soil, the fans journey with the team as they rally and rise to a successful World Cup campaign and battle against England for the 2019 Ashes series.

“As we continue to increase production of Australian Amazon Original series, our goal is to tell local stories that resonate with our Prime members and we believe that ‘The Test’ will do just that,” said James Farrell, VP of international originals at Amazon Studios.