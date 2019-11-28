×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Prime Renews ‘Family Man’ in India, Greenlights ‘The Test’ in Australia

By and
The Family Man
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Amazon Prime Video’s India service has renewed spy thriller series “The Family Man,” created by Raj and DK, via their D2R Films, for a second season. Season one was the most watched Amazon Original in India.

Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani will reprise their roles from the first season. Popular South Indian cinema actor Samantha Akkineni, who recently starred in “Oh Baby…,” the Telugu-language remake of Korea’s “Miss Granny,” joins the cast. The show is written by Raj and DK and Suman Kumar.

Bajpayee said, “There is no better feeling for an actor than being appreciated by the audience and fans. The response received on my performance in “The Family Man” has been overwhelming.”

  • Earlier this week Amazon announced that “The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team,” a docuseries following the Australian men’s cricket team will be available from early 2020. “The Test” is produced by CA Films in partnership with Australian production company Whooshka Media, and directed by Adrian Brown.

Picking up immediately after a 2018 incident of ball tampering, a form of cheating by the Australian national cricket team, “The Test” begins with the appointment of Justin Langer as coach and follows the Australian team around the world. From a tough run in the short-form of the game, to their first ever Test series loss to India on Australian soil, the fans journey with the team as they rally and rise to a successful World Cup campaign and battle against England for the 2019 Ashes series.

“As we continue to increase production of Australian Amazon Original series, our goal is to tell local stories that resonate with our Prime members and we believe that ‘The Test’ will do just that,” said James Farrell, VP of international originals at Amazon Studios.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • NOW UNITED

    Simon Fuller's Now United Launches New Member Search in Middle East, North Africa

    Now United, the international pop group formed by “American Idol” creator Simon Fuller, has initiated a search for a new member the Middle East and North Africa. The group, comprised of 14 young artists, each from different countries, was founded with the mission of “supporting emerging music artists globally.” Said Fuller: “Now United is all [...]

  • Black Friday Deals: Fire TV, Chromecast,

    The Best Black Friday Deals for Streaming Devices and Smart Speakers

    As every year, tech companies are once again using Thanksgiving weekend as a way to sell their streaming devices and smart speakers with deep discounts. And since you can use some of these devices to cut the cord, you’ll be able to save even more over time — or spend the money now, and treat [...]

  • Black Friday Deals: Oculus Rift, PlayStation

    The Best Black Friday Deals for VR Headsets, Apps & Games

    Getting your own virtual reality (VR) setup at home used to be costly, requiring not only an expensive headset but also a full-blown gaming PC. Not anymore: The latest generation of all-in-one devices has made VR a lot more affordable, and deep discounts for the holiday season serve as another incentive to finally make the [...]

  • Netflix - Mystery-Science-Theater-3000-The-Gauntlet

    Netflix Cancels 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Revival

    The snarky bots of “Mystery Science Theater 3000” and their human companion, Jonah Ray, will not be returning for another season on Netflix, Variety has confirmed. Jonah Ray, host of the new “MST3K,” tweeted Tuesday that Netflix had canceled the show, a long-running cult favorite. Netflix confirmed that the series will not return for another [...]

  • Lizzo performs on stage at The

    Warner Music’s Streaming Revenue up 23% for 2019

    In earnings results posted Wednesday morning, Warner Music Group announced that its recorded-music division saw an annual streaming growth of 22.8% for the financial year ending September 30, 2019. The company saw streaming revenues for the year of $2.13 billion, up from $1.73 billion the previous year. For the fiscal fourth quarter, streaming revenues were [...]

  • Andy Samberg

    Andy Samberg to Host Teeny-Tiny Food Competition Show for Quibi

    Andy Samberg is set to host and executive produce Quibi’s tiny food competition series “Biggest Little Cook-Off.” In the show, the comedian-actor-singer-writer will oversee a showdown between two top chefs who must battle to create the most delicious single bite of food — like spaghetti and meatballs on a plate the size of a dime [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad