Amazon Prime Launches Original Series ‘The End’ With India’s Akshay Kumar

Indian Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Gestures During a Press Confrence in New Delhi India 03 September 2014 Kumar was in the Capital to Promote His Upcoming Televison Show India New DelhiIndia Television - Sep 2014
CREDIT: Sharma/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

Amazon Prime Video’s India service launched action-thriller original series “The End” in Mumbai on Tuesday. The series marks the streaming debut of bankable Bollywood star Akshay Kumar (“2.0”).

Abundantia Entertainment, one of the producers  of Kumar’s 2017 hit “Toilet – Ek Prem Katha,” will produce for Amazon, the second time they are collaborating after 2018 Original “Breathe.”

“The End,” which is currently in active development, will be available across Amazon’s worldwide footprint.

Jennifer Salke, head, Amazon Studios, said: “The scale at which “The End” is being conceived is enormous and speaks of our passion for creating breakout programming across genres. The storyline and the action sequences have been brilliantly crafted to give viewers a thrilling experience.” Also present at the launch were James Farrell, head of international originals for Amazon, and Abundantia’s Vikram Malhotra.

Kumar said: “I can’t wait to start rolling for this action adventure series that will be an Amazon Original for global audiences. The digital world excited me and I am delighted to make my streaming debut with this show. IOn this medium, I want to create something extraordinary and connect with (youth).”

Kumar’s next feature “Kesari” is due a March 21 release. He has several more film projects rolling out, including “Sooryavanshi” and “Housefull 4”.

  Indian Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Gestures

    Amazon Prime Launches Original Series 'The End' With India's Akshay Kumar

