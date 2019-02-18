Amazon Prime India Greenlights ‘Bandits’ Music Series

Amazon Prime Video India has greenlit original series “Bandish Bandits.” The show is a musical created by Still and Still Media Collective.

The series will follow an Indian classical musician bound by tradition and a pop star whose performance skills are greater than her talent. A bandish is a term used to describe a musical composition in Indian classical music.

Anand Tiwari, who previously directed Netflix Original “Love Per Square Foot,” will direct, with the producer of that project, Amritpal Singh Bindra, serving as showrunner. Veteran Bollywood trio Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa (“My Name Is Khan”, “Raazi”) will compose music, the first time they are doing so for a series.

“Bandish Bandits” is one of six new India commissions announced by Amazon recently. The others include supernatural thriller “The Last Hour” by Amit Kumar (“Monsoon Shootout”) and executive produced by Asif Kapadia (“Amy”), a Tamil-language spinoff of comedy reality show “Comicstaan,” an untitled investigative thriller by Sudip Sharma (“NH10”), an untitled political drama by Ali Abbas Zafar (“Sultan”), and an untitled comedy reality series hosted by Sapan Verma (“EIC Outrage Standup Special”).

“Made In Heaven”, created by Reema Kagti (“Gold”) and Zoya Akhtar (“Gully Boy”) will bow on Amazon Prime Video in March.

In recent months Amazon India has added Tamil-language drama “Vella Raja” and woman-centric friendship saga “Four More Shots Please” to its burgeoning India output.