Daniel Wu Joins Genies Avatar Agency (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Asian-American star, Daniel Wu has partnered with Genies, the Los Angeles-based company that creates working avatars for celebrities.

The company’s proprietary technology allows users to express ideas, thoughts, and feelings in a way they cannot with text, voice, or camera – and to be in two or more places at once. Other users include Rihanna, Cardi B and “Hustlers” star Jennifer Lopez

Wu will use his avatars to help expand brand engagement in both China and the U.S., leveraging his dual celebrity status in both countries. He joins Yoshiki and Namie Amuro as Genie’s third strategic brand partner in the Asian marketplace this month.

Wu has starred in over 50 films and is currently produces and stars in the AMC martial arts drama series “Into the Badlands.” Within Asia, his film hits include “Overheard” and “Go Away, Mr Tumor.”

“Wu is an multi-hyphenate actor, producer and director, with a global fan base that is continuing to grow as he enters a third decade in the industry,” said Peter Loehr, senior advisor to Genies. “He stays relevant by being an innovator.”

Within the Genies app and each platform, talent and brands can search through an extensive library of clothing, and then animations using keywords, emotional categories, or topical action packs that are refreshed every week.

The company recently announced integration of its avatars on social media and chat platforms including Instagram, Snapchat, and WhatsApp and for Asia it has compatibility with social platforms Weibo, WeChat, Line, and Kakao.

