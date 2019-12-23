×
Korean Star Jung Woo-sung to Produce Netflix Original Series ‘The Silent Sea’

South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung gestures upon his arrival at the 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards in Incheon, South KoreaFilm Blue Dragon Awards, Incheon, South Korea - 21 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Lee Jin-man/AP/Shutterstock

Streaming giant, Netflix has ordered new South Korean original series “The Silent Sea” on which Korean star Jung Woo-sung (“The King”) will serve as executive producer. “Silent Sea” is a mystery sci-fi thriller that is set in a precarious future where Earth is running out of water, Netflix said.

Based on Choi Hang-yong’s 2014 short film that garnered attention at Korea’s Mise-en-scene Short Film Festival, the series follows a story of a group of Korean scientists who set off for the moon to retrieve unknown samples from an abandoned research station. Jung and his management agency Artist Company developed the series.

Choi has been appointed to direct “Silent Sea.” The new series will be scripted by Park Eun-kyo, who wrote the screenplay for Bong Joon-ho’s “Mother” in 2009 and won best screenplay prize at the Asian Film Awards in 2010.

Established as an actor who is both commercially successful and critically acclaimed, Jung first diversified into production in 2016, when he produced and acted in Lee Yoon-jung’s “Remember You,” a feature remake of a short film of the same title. He is also currently developing his directorial debut feature “Guardian” through fast-rising investor-distributor Acemaker Movieworks. They aim to start shooting in the first half of 2020.

Jung will next be seen in thriller “Beasts Clawing at Straws” opposite Jeon Do-yeon. “Beasts” releases in February.

