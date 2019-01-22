Google Fined $57 Million in France For Breach of Data Protection Rules

Google has been fined 50 million euros ($57 million) by France’s data regulator CNIL for breaching the European Union’s data protection rules.

The CNIL said in a statement that Google has not sufficiently informed its users about the exploitation of their personnal data.

“‘We’re not denying that Google informs’ users who open an account… but the information is disseminated on different documents,” and “it sometimes requires up to five actions to access the relevant information,” Mathias Moulin, the head of rights protections and sanctions at CNIL, told AFP.

“The information on processing operations for the ads personalisation is diluted in several documents and does not enable the user to be aware of their extent,” also said Moulin.

The fine follows two complaints against Google filed to the CNIL by a pair of non-profit organizations advocating for data protection, France’s la Quadrature du Net and Austria’s None Of Your Business.

The CNIL is the first European body to sanction a global platform under the E.U.’s General Data Protection Regulation passed on May 25. The new legislation allows European bodies to give fines representing up to 4% of annual revenues of companies who breach the data protection rules within Europe.

Addressing the fine, Google said it was “studying the decision” of the CNIL to determine its next steps. “People expect high standards of transparency and control from us. We’re deeply committed to meeting those expectations and the consent requirements of the GDPR,” stated Google.