×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

French Podcast App Majelan Launches With 13 Million Audio Episodes Across 50 Countries

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Majelan

While the podcast space is heating up with a variety of players including Apple, Audible, Spotify and Luminary, a smaller-yet-promising French app called Majelan is rolling out across 50 countries with an international library of 280 000 audio series, or 13 millions episodes, in 15 languages. Majelan is also kicking off with 20 original or exclusive audio programs, seven which are in-house productions.

Available in French and English on iOS and Android, Majelan is being launched by Mathieu Gallet, the former president of INA (national audiovisual institute) and Radio France, and Arthur Perticoz, the co-founder of the thriving French start-up Wynd.

“Historically, Europe has been driving cultural innovation. The audio sector is currently not pre-empted by a Chinese or American leader (so) France, and more broadly Europe, have a lot of cards to play,” said Gallet, the president of Majelan.

Related

The platform comes as a free app with aggregated podcasts, and as a premium app, Majelan+, which will be available either as subscription-based, cancel-anytime service with a monthly fee of €4.99 or as pay-per-view. The service’s model is not based on advertising but on subscriptions.

Gallet and Perticoz raised an initial €4 million to launch the platform, the bulk of which was spent on the technology. One of Majelan’s stakeholders is Xavier Niel, the powerful founder of the leading French telco group Free and co-founder of Mediawan.

Rather than trying to be a niche service like many existing podcast apps, Majelan doesn’t claim a specific editorial line and aspires to lure a wide range of audiences – from children to teenagers, families and sophisticated mature users — with an broad offer spanning documentary, fiction, among other genre.

The initial offer of original audio content includes “Maupassant (s),” a show featuring French personalities who will interpret the fantasy-filled novellas of the French master Guy de Maupassant; “Mais pourquoi je dois?,” for young children; “Kit de survie pour revisions à l’arrache,” featuring Redouane Abbassi, a maths professor and rapper who gives humorous advice to teenagers who are cramming for exams at the last minute; “”Flow, l’atelier oratoire,” a show bringing together well-known speakers who give insight on how to become an eloquent public speaker.

Although the first slate of Majelan originals does not include fiction series, the service will include Sherlock Holmes and Arsene Lupin audio series from INA.

The audio content available on Majelan will be filtered according to the language, length or target demo, across 63 categories, including entertainment, arts, sports, politics and comedy. On top of iOS and Android, Majelan will be available on desktop next fall.

“The ambition of Majelan is to reinvent the way we listen to audio programs,” said Gallet, adding that the service primarily strived to become a leader with French-speaking users who represent about 300,000 people worldwide.

Perticoz said the service will be investing more in originals going forward and will aim at expanding its international footprint later on.

More Data

  • Majelan

    French Podcast App Majelan Launches With 13 Million Audio Episodes Across 50 Countries

    While the podcast space is heating up with a variety of players including Apple, Audible, Spotify and Luminary, a smaller-yet-promising French app called Majelan is rolling out across 50 countries with an international library of 280 000 audio series, or 13 millions episodes, in 15 languages. Majelan is also kicking off with 20 original or [...]

  • Globe Centred On Asia And Oceania,

    APOS: Online Video Headed for 15% Annual Growth, Disrupting Asia Markets

    A blistering 15% annual growth of online video will give the Asian video industry (TV, pay-TV, home entertainment and streaming) a growth rate nearly double that of North America for the next five years. According to a new report from Media Partners Asia, published on the eve of the APOS conference in Indonesia, Asia’s online [...]

  • FICCI-Frames: Digital Growing, But TV Still

    FICCI-Frames: TV Dominates India's Entertainment Sector (Study)

    India’s creative industries sector, comprising television, film, OTT and related industries had an overall market size of $23.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow 12% to reach $33.6 billion by 2021. That is according to the annual EY report released during the Frames conference in Mumbai, organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    European Cinema Admissions Down 3.3% in 2018, but Hit 1.25 Billion for Fourth Year in a Row

    European cinema admissions hit 1.25 billion for the fourth consecutive year in 2018, despite dropping 3.3% from the record level set in 2017, according to figures released Wednesday by the International Union of Cinemas, or UNIC. Total box office revenue across Europe hit at least €8 billion ($9.1 billion), also for the fourth year running. The figures [...]

  • International 2018 Box Office Profits

    International Box Office Top 100 of 2018: Another Record Year, but Rise Is Slight

    International box office ticked up 1% over 2017 to a record $29.8 billion, helping to drive worldwide moviegoing up 2.7% to a new high-water mark of $41.7 billion. Most of the global increase came from North America, which surged 7% to $11.9 billion. “Avengers: Infinity War” became the seventh film to gross more than $1 [...]

  • Google Fined $57 Million in France

    Google Fined $57 Million in France for Breach of Data Protection Rules

    Google has been fined €50 million ($57 million) in France by data regulator CNIL for breaching the European Union’s data protection rules. The CNIL said in a statement that Google had not sufficiently informed its users about the exploitation of their personnal data. “We’re not denying that Google informs users who open an account…but the [...]

  • Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital

    Nielsen Launches Broader Suite of 'Audience-Buying' Products

    Nielsen is working to broaden its measurement offerings in the growing field of what is known in the media business as “audience buying.” The company on Tuesday said it would launch a suite of products that allow advertisers to define particular segments of consumers, a tactic that has gained new traction  among advertisers who have a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad