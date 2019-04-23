×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

APOS: Online Video Headed for 15% Annual Growth, Disrupting Asia Markets

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Globe Centred On Asia And Oceania, True Colour Satellite Image. True colour satellite image of the Earth centred on Asia and Oceania, at the equinox at 6 a.m GMT. This image in orthographic projection was compiled from data acquired by LANDSAT 5 & 7 satellites.Satellite and Aerial
CREDIT: Planet Observer/UIG/REX/Shutterstock

A blistering 15% annual growth of online video will give the Asian video industry (TV, pay-TV, home entertainment and streaming) a growth rate nearly double that of North America for the next five years.

According to a new report from Media Partners Asia, published on the eve of the APOS conference in Indonesia, Asia’s online video business is forecast to grow from $26 billion in 2019, to $52 billion in 2024. Asia will have a 4.5% annual growth rate that compares with just 2.5% forecast for North America over the same period. The overall Asian video business will have revenues of $154 by 2024.

With the Asian TV business growing at just 1% per year, online will expand and account for fully a third of the Asian video business by 2024.

The Asia figures are skewed by China’s enormous digital appetite – it counted 612 million long form video users and 648 mil. short video users, at the end of 2018 – but with China separated out the forecast growth in the region is still strong. Online video in the rest of the region is also forecast to enjoy 15% annual growth, and to increase its revenues from $10 billion in 2019 to $21 billion by 2024.

Related

“China remains at the forefront in online video scalability and innovation, although monetization models are starting to scale in other major markets… driving new economic value for content creators, aggregators and sports-rights owners,” said Vivek Couto, executive director at Media Partners Asia.

“The still lucrative legacy TV industry continues on a low-growth trajectory in many markets, although under increasing pressure. In certain markets, the value erosion across legacy TV is unlikely to be replaced over the medium term, but digital video monetization will grow and margins will recover as costs recalibrate.”

The balance between advertising and subscription revenue is changing in Asia. Advertising’s share of Asia-Pacific video revenues will decline from 55% in 2019 to 53% by 2024 as subscription grows further in China. Ex-China, advertising’s contribution will remain constant over 2019-24, accounting for 56% of video revenues with subscription providing 44%.

Industry investment on video content is expected to grow at a 3% annually in Asia Pacific to reach $73 billion by 2024, up from $64 billion in 2019. That reflects a contraction by the TV sector as budgets rationalize, especially on third party content and sports rights. Online video content spend will climb at 10% annually to reach $33 billion by 2024, driven by growth across the region, as well as cost inflation for Asian entertainment, sports rights and Hollywood content. China will be the biggest buyer with $27 billion spent on online video content in 2024, followed by Japan at $1.7 billion and India at $1.4 billion.

Video industry revenues in China will expand by a 5.4% annually from 2019 to create a $70 billion industry by 2024, in which online video accounts for 44%. The demand for local content is very strong, with 99% of online video users watching local content on video platforms. The appetite for foreign content also grows, with approximately 45% of users consuming some form of international shows.

Short videos had become extremely popular in China. ByteDance is the leader in this arena, having launched three of the most popular short form apps in the country, including Douyin (the local version of Tiktok). All the top three video platforms (iQIYI, Tencent, and Youku) had also expanded beyond their core video business to embrace short video. iQIYI launched three short video apps last year, giving it four. Tencent has several short video apps, with the latest Yoo Video. And Youku recently rebranded Tudou as its short form platform.

Japan is forecast to enjoy a digital dividend as online video growth offsets declines in TV. The overall market is forecast to hit $28 billion in 2024, with online video accounting for 22%.

India’s overall video market is set for an 8% compound growth rate from 2019, the fastest growth in the region, hitting almost US$20 billion by 2024. TV will still enjoy 6% growth, but online video is forecast to leap forward with 22% annual growth.

Video industry revenues in South East Asia should expand at a 4% to reach US$11 billion by 2024, with Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam contributing almost 65%. Indonesia is forecast to see 24% annual growth in online video, though most of that will be ad-supported, not from subscriptions.

The growth of online video will keep the mature Australian and New Zealand markets growing at 5% per year till 2014. MPA forecasts that online will become the dominant force, disrupting the legacy TV industry, and accounting for 53% of the $11 billion market.

Online video revenues should grow at 17% per year from a low base between 2019 and 2024 in Korea. The group forecasts overall video industry growth of 3% annually to $10 billion, and a sharp slowdown in TV.

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More TV

  • Globe Centred On Asia And Oceania,

    APOS: Online Video Headed for 15% Annual Growth, Disrupting Asia Markets

    A blistering 15% annual growth of online video will give the Asian video industry (TV, pay-TV, home entertainment and streaming) a growth rate nearly double that of North America for the next five years. According to a new report from Media Partners Asia, published on the eve of the APOS conference in Indonesia, Asia’s online [...]

  • WGA Agency Packaging Fight Placeholder Writer

    Writers Guild Says Over 7,000 Members Have Fired Agents

    Over 7,000 members of the Writers Guild of America have fired their talent agents, the Hollywood union said on Monday. As promised, the guild delivered a first round of termination letters to agents in a show of support for the WGA’s full-on war with the Association of Talent Agents. “Today the Guild delivered a first [...]

  • The Spanish Princess Starz

    TV Review: Starz's 'The Spanish Princess'

    With sumptuous costumes and a cast including a couple of familiar and beloved costume-drama players, Starz’s “The Spanish Princess,” about the travails of Catherine of Aragon, seems designed to appeal to lovers of broadly drawn historical romance. (It hits the air May 5 with a built-in fandom: Like past Starz miniseries including “The White Queen,” [...]

  • TV News Roundup: Jada Pinkett Smith's

    TV News Roundup: Amazon's 'Sneaky Pete' Releases Season 3 Trailer

    In today’s TV news roundup, Amazon Prime Video releases a trailer for Season 3 of “Sneaky Pete,” and “Red Table Talk” with Jada Pinkett Smith sets a return date on Facebook Watch. FIRST LOOKS The official trailer for the third season of “Sneaky Pete” on Amazon Prime Video has been released, showing off the new [...]

  • Tammy Filler Nathan Najarian NBC

    E! Expands News Coverage, Brings 'Today' Vet Tammy Filler Aboard (EXCLUSIVE)

    E! is expanding its entertainment-news programming, with plans to add three more hours of coverage to its linear schedule in 2020, Variety has learned. To help spearhead the effort, the cable channel is bringing aboard Tammy Filler, a veteran producer on NBC’s “Today,” to lead creative and production for E! News. The expansion of news [...]

  • Armando Iannucci

    Armando Iannucci Space Comedy 'Avenue 5' Ordered to Series at HBO

    HBO has given a series order to the comedy “Avenue 5” from creator Armando Iannucci. The series is described as a space tourism comedy set forty years in the future when the solar system is everyone’s oyster. Hugh Laurie stars as Ryan Clark, the captain of the space cruise ship Avenue 5. The series also [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad