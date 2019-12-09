×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pete Frates, Inspiration for The Ice Bucket Challenge, Dies at 34

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pete Frates, who is stricken with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and is the inspiration of the Ice Bucket Challenge, listens to a guest at Fenway Park in Boston. Frates, whose challenge raised millions of dollars for research on Lou Gehrig's disease, is recovering from a health scare that landed him in the hospitalIce Bucket Inspiration, Boston, USA - 18 Sep 2017
CREDIT: AP/Shutterstock

Pete Frates, the inspiration behind 2014’s wildly successful ALS movement, the Ice Bucket Challenge, died on Monday. He was 34. 

The historic Ice Bucket campaign raised over $115 million to combat ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, which Frates also suffered from. 

“Pete never complained about his illness,” his family said in a statement.  “Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to give hope to other patients and their families. ”

Celebrities from around the world, including Oprah, Lady Gaga, Bill Gates and The Rock, participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014. The viral challenges involved daring a person to dump a bucket of ice water over their head within the next 24 hours.

Frates, a former Boston College athlete, is survived by his wife, Nancy, daughter Lucy and parents John and Nancy. 

More Biz

  • Juice WRLD - Jarad HigginsWireless Festival,

    Juice Wrld Streams Climb Nearly 500% After His Death

    As often happens after an unexpected death, Juice Wrld’s music soared in popularity after his passing on Sunday, with streams climbing nearly 500% on that day alone. On-demand audio streams for the rapper, who died at the age of 21 after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport, climbed 487% on Sunday to more than [...]

  • Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, California,

    Netflix Ordered to Stop Poaching Fox Employees

    A court on Tuesday issued an injunction barring Netflix from poaching employees from Fox and confirming the validity of fixed-term employment agreements. The ruling marks a hard-fought victory for Fox — now owned by Disney — which set out three years ago to stop Netflix from raiding its employees. Netflix had sought to invalidate Fox’s [...]

  • Harry Styles performs at the Greek

    First Look at Harry Styles' Ticket-Giveaway Bus (EXCLUSIVE)

    Harry Styles announced Tuesday he is partnering with American Express to give away tickets to his concert at the Forum in Los Angeles on Friday — on a special custom bus. At the show, “Harry Styles Fine Line Live: One Night Only!,” the singer is expected to perform his entire new album, which is also [...]

  • Weeknd

    The Weeknd Takes Top Two Spots on Rolling Stone Singles Chart

    Fighting off a seasonal surge from Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” The Weeknd’s two new singles topped the Rolling Stone Top 100 songs chart this week. “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights,” both of which dropped last week, rocketed to No. 1 and 2 respectively with more than 40 million streams between them. [...]

  • The Olympic Rings adorn an event

    NBCUniversal Expects More Than $1.2 Billion in Ads for Tokyo Olympics

    Madison Avenue is rushing to get money down in NBCUniversal’s broadcast of the 2020 Olympics from Tokyo, the latest big TV-sports event to spark heavier demand from advertisers at a time when finding truly big media audiences has grown more difficult. NBCUniversal said it is on track to take in more than the $1.2 billion [...]

  • CAA Promotes Seven to Agent

    CAA Promotes Seven to Agent

    In its annual end of the year promotions, CAA has announced it has upped seven trainees to agent. Julie Greenberg has been promoted to in the company’s touring division, which books many of the top global musical and comedic talent. Based in Nashville, Greenberg will focus on music touring. Los Angeles-based Natalie Moran has been [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein cane

    Harvey Weinstein to Have Back Surgery This Week

    Harvey Weinstein will have back surgery this week, after he was injured in a car crash in August. Weinstein looked frail and gaunt when he appeared at a bail hearing on Friday, as he walked into the court with a cane and sometimes leaned on an assistant. Weinstein is due back in court on Wednesday. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad