Pete Frates, Inspiration for The Ice Bucket Challenge, Dies at 34

Pete Frates, the inspiration behind 2014’s wildly successful ALS movement, the Ice Bucket Challenge, died on Monday. He was 34.

The historic Ice Bucket campaign raised over $115 million to combat ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, which Frates also suffered from.

“Pete never complained about his illness,” his family said in a statement. “Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to give hope to other patients and their families. ”

Celebrities from around the world, including Oprah, Lady Gaga, Bill Gates and The Rock, participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014. The viral challenges involved daring a person to dump a bucket of ice water over their head within the next 24 hours.

Frates, a former Boston College athlete, is survived by his wife, Nancy, daughter Lucy and parents John and Nancy.