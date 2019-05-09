×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hollywood Heavyweights Seek Ways to Increase Diversity at Variety Inclusion Summit

By

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Equity Takes Center Stage at Summit
CREDIT: Photograph by Williams + Hirakawa for Variety

On May 9, the Variety Inclusion and Diversity Summit will be held at 1 Hotel West Hollywood, shining a light on individuals who seek a revolution within the industry while addressing multiple social topics that continue to dominate national discussion. This year, a multitude of panels will be offered during the event, with various speakers contributing their passion and knowledge in an effort to further the conversation surrounding the ever-shifting Hollywood landscape.

“We’re currently experiencing a moment of great change,” says keynote speaker Viola Davis. She adds that continuing to champion diversity within filmed entertainment “is my legacy and it’s what I envision for the entire world.”

Davis’ husband, Julius Tennon, serves as co-president of their company, JuVee Productions, which aims to create ethnically diverse material for both film and television.

“We’ve all been spoonfed narratives about marginalized characters, but what we’re looking to do is tell stories that focus on the normalization of those previously marginalized characters, and how they more accurately reflect today’s society,” Tennon says. It’s also about finding creative voices to nurture. “People want to see stories that reflect themselves.”

Related

Liz Jenkins, chief financial officer for Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, will moderate the Founders Roundtable.

“Telling diverse stories, and having them told by and about women, is of major importance to us,” she says. “Underserved audiences are hungry for content that speaks to them. Being socially responsible is important because what we see on-screen influences culture.”

Civil-rights activist and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke will host a conversation on the past year of the historic movement, where so much has happened so quickly. “The entertainment industry deeply influences how we’re introduced to communities we are not part of, and that some may have power over, so it should examine the ways in which those stories are sourced and shared,” Burke says. And right now, equal representation is a top priority. “Hollywood needs to continue to look inward to deal with the root causes of the lack of representation across the industry.”

Producers will also be on hand to discuss how Hollywood is looking for varied talent and fresh storytelling ideas, as the recent success of ethnically diverse projects such as “Black Panther,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” have challenged long-standing expectations of what certain types of films might be able to generate in terms of box-office success.

“You can’t fall back on the expected anymore when it comes to your creative choices,” says Jonathan King, president of film and TV for Participant Media, who will speak at the summit. “Keeping the conversation current is what we look for, and sometimes you need to take chances.”

Other hot-ticket panels, such as Inclusion in the Writers’ Room, will focus on how embracing new, creative voices is of critical importance, as well as making room for people in previously marginalized groups. Showrunners and writers will discuss how the notion of inclusion is important to modern storytelling, with speakers including Adele Lim (“Crazy Rich Asians”) and Leslye Headland (“Russian Doll”). Also on the schedule is a conversation with Valeisha Butterfield Jones, who serves as Google’s global head of community inclusion, and roundtables The Music Industry and Inclusion in the Zeitgeist: Socially Aware Film and TV Storytelling, which will talk about what is breaking through to viewers, and why narratives and characters with bolder, authentic communal voices are broadly resonating with audiences

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Biz

  • Equity Takes Center Stage at Summit

    Hollywood Heavyweights Seek Ways to Increase Diversity at Variety Inclusion Summit

    On May 9, the Variety Inclusion and Diversity Summit will be held at 1 Hotel West Hollywood, shining a light on individuals who seek a revolution within the industry while addressing multiple social topics that continue to dominate national discussion. This year, a multitude of panels will be offered during the event, with various speakers [...]

  • Rupert Murdoch

    Rupert Murdoch: Fox Corp. Is 'Pivoting at a Pivotal Moment'

    Rupert Murdoch opened Fox Corp.’s Investor Day presentation on Thursday with a promise that the slimmed-down company will be a Wall Street growth story. Murdoch, Fox Corp. chairman, told the crowd in New York that he decided to sell most of his Hollywood assets to Disney in order to make the most out of all [...]

  • Diversity Soaring On-Screen but Not for

    Diversity Soars On-Screen, but Lags in Hollywood's Rooms of Power

    Three years after the viral movement #OscarsSoWhite highlighted the exclusion of people of color from all levels of show business, 2018 brought some visible wins for diversity. But the inclusive spirit has yet to translate into inclusive hiring at top executive rungs of the major studios and talent agencies. Despite highlights like “Black Panther” and [...]

  • Brittney King Brock Named President of

    Brittney King Brock Named President of Operations and GM of 10K Projects

    Elliot Grainge, founder and CEO of the Los Angeles-based independent record label 10K Projects, announced today that he has appointed industry veteran Brittney King Brock to the newly created position of president of operations and general manager at the label.  According to the announcement, in her new role, Mrs. Brock will oversee all label operations, [...]

  • Incoming Grammy Chief Promises to 'Bring

    Incoming Grammy Chief Promises to 'Bring New Perspective' to Embattled Organization

    Just minutes after her appointment as the new president and CEO of the Recording Academy was announced, Deborah Dugan joined several journalists on the phone for a quick Q&A. She was just officially announced and she doesn’t start until August 1 so her answers were inevitably light on detail, but as expected from her track [...]

  • Frozen Disney

    Let It Go: Singer Drops Copyright Suit Over 'Frozen' Song

    A Chilean singer has dropped his suit claiming that “Let It Go,” the hit song from the movie “Frozen,” infringed on his own composition. Jaime Ciero filed suit in November 2017, alleging that the song bore a strong resemblance to “Volar,” a song that he first performed in 2008. In an amended complaint, Ciero claimed [...]

  • Nancy Dubuc

    Vice's Value Drops Further After Disney Takes $353 Million Write-Off

    Disney disclosed a $353 million impairment charge for its investment in Vice Media — another sign that the youth-culture company has lost ground in the past year. The Mouse House’s write-off, included as part of its robust earnings announcement for the March quarter, comes after Disney took a $157 million impairment charge related to Vice [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad