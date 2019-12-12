×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Top 19 Media Trends of 2019: Mega Mergers

Has dealmaking fever finally broken in time for the new year?

By

Gavin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mergers and Deals Placeholder
CREDIT: Rob Dobi for Variety

Media consolidation has been rife in the past two years, as traditional media companies have scaled up in order to protect themselves against the new entrants challenging their business. 

Traditional media has spent $229 billion since March 2018 on just six key mergers as rivals opted to combine their assets to compete in the new media world. With the close of the CBS-Viacom merger, the chance for a future mega deal between two media giants have diminished. 

This sentiment was echoed earlier this week by LionTree CEO Aryeh Bourkoff, a leading dealmaker in the media sector. Speaking in a recent interview, Bourkoff said “The last decade has been characterized by frenetic [mergers & acquisitions] to reach scaled platforms. That mountain has been climbed. Now, we are going to be level-setting into 2020 and over the next decade, where we’ll have a slowdown of that trend.”

Bourkoff’s opinion is that media companies have now reached the size that they need to compete with subscription streaming. This may not be the case. Disney aside, it’s hard not to argue that AT&T, Comcast or ViacomCBS would be better off to compete at scale if they also owned AMC Networks’ scripted shows or MGM’s movie library.

Certainly, major acquisitions are likely over for media. Of the independent media companies left, potentially only Cox Communications, Dish, Roku and Sony Pictures are worth a double-digit billion dollar deal, and none would likely match the value of the mega AT&T and Disney deals. 

It’s also difficult to imagine anyone other than ViacomCBS being allowed by the U.S. Justice Department to be allowed to purchase additional MVPDs, and it’s doubtful ViacomCBS would want to enter that industry. This doesn’t mean consolidation within media is over. The remaining media conglomerates will consider adding smaller studios and available networks. Roku’s connected TV advertising business is an attractive proposition for many. An SVOD service buying a studio to avoid expensive licensing deals isn’t out of the question. What likely is over is the era of the mega media deal.

This is one of a series, 19 Trends That Defined the Media Business in 2019.

More Biz

  • Mergers and Deals Placeholder

    Top 19 Media Trends of 2019: Mega Mergers

    Media consolidation has been rife in the past two years, as traditional media companies have scaled up in order to protect themselves against the new entrants challenging their business.  Traditional media has spent $229 billion since March 2018 on just six key mergers as rivals opted to combine their assets to compete in the new [...]

  • Conde Nast Deirdre Findlay Mike-Goss

    Condé Nast Names Former Google, Sotheby’s Execs to CMO and CFO Posts

    Condé Nast announced the appointments of Deirdre Findlay — previously a senior marketing exec at Google and Stitch Fix — as chief marketing officer, and Mike Goss, previously with auction house Sotheby’s, as chief financial officer. The hires are the latest reshuffling of Condé Nast’s senior leadership under CEO Roger Lynch, who joined the media [...]

  • Chris Cotton

    Comedian Chris Cotton Dies at 32

    Chris Cotton, a comedian best known for his online talk show “Every Damn Day,” died Thursday from unknown causes. He was 32. Comedy Central confirmed Cotton’s death in a tweet saying, “We’re devastated by the loss of Chris Cotton — a hilarious comedian, a beloved member of the Comedy Central family and a joy to [...]

  • Orlando Bloom

    Orlando Bloom Sets First-Look Deal With Amazon

    “Carnival Row” star Orlando Blook has inked a first-look deal with Amazon, Variety has learned. Under the deal, Bloom will develop television and film projects for Prime Video. Bloom currently stars on Amazon’s “Carnival Row” alongside Cara Delevigne. The series premiered back in August and was renewed for a second season ahead of the series premiere. The [...]

  • Grammy Awards 60th Annual Grammy Awards,

    Recording Academy Reveals Its Diversity Task Force Report, With Strong Calls for Reform

    Anyone wondering what the Recording Academy’s Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion has been doing for the past 18 months got their answer this morning in the form of the organization’s strongly worded, 47-page-long Final Report, which is now available on the Academy’s website. As its name states, the Task Force, helmed by former first [...]

  • Jenna Coleman The Cry

    Great Point Media Teams With MC Credit Partners on New Film and TV Finance Initiative

    Britain’s Great Point Media is partnering with U.S.-based institutional investor MC Credit Partners on a finance initiative to fund new film and TV projects. London-based Great Point has committed $80 million to the initiative, and MCCP will invest up to $100 million from the funds under its management. The first films and TV shows to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad